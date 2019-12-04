+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 22:00:00

Fixsaver is Leading the Way with a One-Stop Platform for Total Car Care

DETROIT, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixsaver.com, the online platform for total car care has launched online services that will provide car owners convenience and savings on car maintenance. Services include vehicle service reminders with mileage specific maintenance items for your vehicle make and model; vehicle recall search and email alerts; and auto parts price comparison from trusted brands (coming soon).

"We are pleased to be able to offer roadside assistance from Allstate Roadside Services to our customers, as well as to members of the public," stated Koby Konadu, CTO of Fixsaver.com. "Consumers can access roadside assistance services on a digital pay-per-use basis directly from the Fixsaver.com. No membership fees or sign up is required and is available at any hour of the day or night.

Easily create a 'MyCar' account and register up to four cars, receive next-service-due reminders with recommended vehicle maintenance items to be performed and active vehicle safety recall alerts. "Vehicle Recall" feature is a free service for researching safety recalls, vehicle safety ratings, vehicle complaints and vehicle VIN decode. A very useful tool to have when buying any pre-owned or used vehicle.

We are far ahead to launch Auto parts price comparison feature and a portal of trusted mechanic shops so you can buy auto parts at discount and easily schedule an appointment with a mechanic that can fulfill your maintenance request reliably and affordable as an alternative to high-cost dealerships. The mechanic shop portal will be an integrated technology where car owners can request vehicle repair services, receive work order updates, service history with a user dashboard for both the mechanic and the car owner.

At Fixsaver, our number one priority is to give car owners a hassle-free experience when it comes to Car Care. We use technology to provide best prices on quality aftermarket parts. Digitally request fast, responsive and reliable roadside assistance, only charged after service is received. 'MyCar' is the center for complete vehicle health, maintenance history and repair hub. Vehicle Recalls are provided for all vehicles so you can maintain the safety and integrity of your cars. Enter your vehicle identification number into our VIN decode tool to verify all features and options on your car as specified by the manufacturer at the time of production, helps to authenticate any car listing information.

