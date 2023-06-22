Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'221 0.3%  SPI 14'754 0.3%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'830 -1.0%  Euro 0.9798 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'272 -0.8%  Gold 1'922 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'518 2.8%  Dollar 0.8969 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Worauf sich Schnäppchenjäger bei Amazons Prime Day 2023 freuen dürfen
Mercedes-Benz vs Tesla: Mercedes-Benz erhält in Kalifornien eine Zertifizierung für "DRIVE PILOT"
Polkadot kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Polkadot-Handel
Crowdinvesting: So funktioniert Schwarmfinanzierung!
Rohstoffkurse: So schlagen sich der Goldpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Samstagvormittag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Siemens Energy56635536Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Fix Price Group Aktie [Valor: 110299406 / ISIN: US33835G2057]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.06.2023 10:52:02

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group
376.60 RUB -3.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

22-Jun-2023 / 11:52 MSK

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group PLC

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 401,00  

 467  

 401,10  

 156  

 401,20  

 377  

 401,30  

 427  

 401,40  

 73  

 402,00  

 2 000  

 403,00  

 500  

 404,00  

 500  

 405,00  

 500  

 406,00  

 500  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

2214748.30

Aggregated volume

5500

Price

402.682

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-06-14

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 252816
EQS News ID: 1663325

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1663325&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten