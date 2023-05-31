Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fix Price Group Aktie [Valor: 110299406 / ISIN: US33835G2057]
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group
361.90 RUB -0.36%
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

31-May-2023 / 15:39 MSK

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group PLC

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

350,00

2954

350,10

46

351,00

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

1225504.60

Aggregated volume

3500

Price

350.144

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-05-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 247683
EQS News ID: 1646255

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646255&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

