02.04.2023 19:05:54
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|234272
|News ID:
|1598923
|End of Announcement
|EquityStory RS News Service
