02.04.2023 19:05:54

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group
348.60 RUB -0.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

02-Apr-2023 / 20:05 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group PLC

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

351.00

113

351.10

665

351.20

193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

340926.10

Aggregated volume

971

Price

351.108

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble  

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 234272
News ID: 1598923

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598923&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

