Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Anton Maksimenko
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Head of HR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Amendment to prior notifications
Previous notification (reference 00260402),
due to an error from the broker, had an incorrect information on the number of of disposed GDRs
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fix Price Group Ltd
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
1.
1)
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Global Depositary Receipts
ISIN: US33835G2057
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
311.40
|
15
|
311.00
|
240
|
310.60
|
748
|
310.50
|
576
|
310.00
|
2449
|
310.30
|
11
|
310.20
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1254021.70
|
Aggregated volume
|
4042
|
Price
|
310.248
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-09-27
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange
|
g)
|
Currency
|
RUB - Russian Ruble