Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'560 2.6%  SPI 13'514 2.5%  Dow 29'491 2.7%  DAX 12'580 3.0%  Euro 0.9780 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'461 3.5%  Gold 1'707 0.4%  Bitcoin 19'687 1.1%  Dollar 0.9879 -0.5%  Öl 90.3 1.8% 
0 CHF Kommission

Fix Price Group Aktie [Valor: 110299406 / ISIN: US33835G2057]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.10.2022 14:20:24

Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group
300.60 RUB -1.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

04-Oct-2022 / 15:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anton Maksimenko

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Amendment to prior notifications

Previous notification (reference 00260402),

due to an error from the broker, had an incorrect information on the number of of disposed GDRs

 

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1.

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

311.40

15

311.00

240

310.60

748

310.50

576

310.00

2449

310.30

11

310.20

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

1254021.70

Aggregated volume

4042

Price

310.248

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble  

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 192377
EQS News ID: 1456585

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456585&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten