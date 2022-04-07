Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
07.04.2022 16:29:34

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

07-Apr-2022 / 17:29 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fix Price reports on transactions within the share buyback

07 April 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that on 21 February 2022, JSC VTB Capital ("VTBC") made purchases of the Company's global depositary receipts (ISIN: US33835G2057) (the "GDRs") on the Moscow Exchange pursuant to the Company's GDR buyback programme announced on 24 January 2022 (the "Programme"). The GDRs purchased by VTBC were sold to the Company. No other purchases of GDRs were made by the Company since 21 February 2022. As announced on 28 February 2022, the Company terminated its agreement with VTBC, pursuant to which VTBC was managing the purchases under the Programme, and is currently evaluating its options in relation to the Programme. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Aggregated and detailed information regarding such purchases is set out below:
 
Aggregated Information Date GDRs purchased Highest price paid per GDR Lowest price paid per GDR VWAP
per GDR 		Aggregate Price Paid

(RUB)
 
21/02/2022 135,000 462 409 431.7804 58,290,358.5

Schedule of purchases:
In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades conducted by VTBC under the Programme during the period to which this announcement relates is available at:
https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/buyback/
Since the beginning of the buyback Programme the Company has purchased 471,307 GDRs.

About the Company
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.
As of 31 December 2021, Fix Price operates 4,904 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 79 regions of Russia and 6 countries.
In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.
 

Contacts
Fix Price Investor Relations
Elena Mironova
ir@fix-price.com
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918)		 Fix Price Media Relations
Ekaterina Lukina
elukina@fix-price.ru
+7 967 009 32 70
 
EM
Dmitry Zhadan
zhadan@em-comms.com
+7 916 770 8909
Peter Morley
morley@em-comms.com
+43 676 684 5252        
Ekaterina Shatalova
shatalova@em-comms.com
+7 915 321 8579

 
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 154324
EQS News ID: 1323271

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

