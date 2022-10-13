Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

Fix Price contracts PNK group to build a distribution centre in Yekaterinburg



13-Oct-2022 / 10:00 MSK

The new warehouse will have an area of 68,000 sqm

13 October 2022 Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has contracted PNK group, a Russian industrial estate developer, to construct a new distribution centre. The new warehouse will take up an area of 68,000 sqm at PNK Park Siberian Tract, a new industrial park in Yekaterinburg.

Once the construction is completed, the DC will become a property of Fix Price and will be launched in Q3 2023, with ca. 1,000 new jobs created. Knight Frank Russia served as the deal consultant.

Apart from the DC in Yekaterinburg, PNK group is currently building a similar warehouse for Fix Price in PNK Park Domodedovo 1, which will start to operate in Q1 2023.

We are pleased to announce that Fix Price continues to increase its storage space to support regional expansion in line with the Companys development strategy. This is our second warehouse in Yekaterinburg. It will service the Ural and Siberian federal districts, cover our storage needs in the Kazakhstan market, and boost our ability to offer a full range of products in due time for years to come." Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price

In addition to its own warehouses, Fix Price has leased facilities in the Moscow, Voronezh, Sverdlovsk, Novosibirsk, Leningrad, Krasnodar and Samara regions, as well as in the Republic of Tatarstan.