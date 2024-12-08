Five-year results confirm Roche’s Polivy combination therapy as new standard of care for previously untreated aggressive lymphoma

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’775 -0.1%  SPI 15’694 -0.1%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’385 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’978 0.5%  Gold 2’633 0.0%  Bitcoin 88’498 3.7%  Dollar 0.8797 0.1%  Öl 71.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
November 2024: Expertenmeinungen zur zukünftigen Entwicklung der Salesforce-Aktie
CompuGroup-Aktie: CVC könnte wohl Übernahmeofferte vorlegen
November 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der BioNTech-Aktie angepasst
UBS-Aktie: Im PUK-Bericht zur Credit Suisse-Krise fällt wohl schärfste Kritik auf Finma
EU gibt grünes Licht für Novo Holding und Catalent
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Roche Aktie [Symbol: RO / Valor: 1203211]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.12.2024 18:30:00

Five-year results confirm Roche’s Polivy combination therapy as new standard of care for previously untreated aggressive lymphoma

Roche
269.44 CHF -0.10%
Kaufen / Verkaufen
  • Exploratory long-term follow-up analysis of the phase III POLARIX study indicated a positive trend in overall survival in favour of Polivy in combination with R-CHP for people with first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)1
  • Patients treated with Polivy in combination with R-CHP required fewer subsequent treatments, potentially reducing burdens on patients and healthcare systems1
  • These encouraging five-year results continue to highlight the potential of this Polivy combination to improve outcomes in first-line DLBCL, an area that previously had little advancement in nearly two decades

Basel, 8 December 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today data from a five-year follow-up of the pivotal phase III POLARIX study evaluating Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) in people with untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Data were presented in an oral session at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, 7-10 December 2024 in San Diego, US. This latest analysis conducted after a median follow-up of 60.9 months, includes descriptive data on primary and secondary endpoints, as well as safety results.1

"POLARIX was the first trial to elevate treatment standards for frontline diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 20 years and we are additionally encouraged by the five-year follow-up results,” said Levi Garraway, MD, PhD, Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. "More than 38,000 people worldwide have been treated with Polivy in combination with R-CHP and these data continue to underscore its potential to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with this aggressive lymphoma.”

Follow-up exploratory analysis after five-years indicated a positive trend in overall survival (OS) in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population in favour of Polivy in combination with R-CHP compared to MabThera/Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP). Results showed a trend in reduction in the risk of death (HR 0.85; 95% CI: 0.63–1.15) for people with previously untreated DLBCL with the Polivy combination, an improvement on the three-year follow-up data (HR 0.94; 95% CI: 0.67–1.33). The five-year analysis of POLARIX indicates that the full difference in OS between treatment arms has yet to be observed and an additional two years of follow-up will continue.1

"Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a notoriously challenging cancer to treat, however, Polivy in combination with R-CHP has shown to be a critical advance for patients by helping to reduce relapse and disease progression,” said Gilles Salles, MD, PhD, Chief of Lymphoma Service, Division of Hematological Malignancies, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, US. "The survival trend seen in this follow-up analysis reinforces the potential impact of frontline treatment with Polivy in combination with R-CHP and its role as a standard of care therapy.”

In addition to the positive trend in OS, an observational analysis suggested nearly 25% fewer follow-up treatments such as radiation, systemic chemotherapy and CAR-T cell therapy were needed in patients receiving Polivy in combination with R-CHP compared to those treated with R-CHOP (38.3% vs 61.7%).1 Based on findings from a previous economic analysis which found that total healthcare costs increased with each additional line of treatment in relapsed or refractory DLBCL, a reduction in the number of subsequent therapies could potentially alleviate some of the burdens associated with relapse and disease progression.2

At five years of follow-up, benefits in progression-free survival and disease-free survival with Polivy in combination with R-CHP were maintained, consistent with the three-year follow-up data, reinforcing the potential of Polivy in combination with R-CHP to provide durable and lasting remissions. The latest follow-up data also showed a numerical reduction in death related to patients’ lymphoma in those treated with Polivy in combination with R-CHP compared to those treated with R-CHOP (9.0% vs 11.4%). The safety profile remains consistent with the known profiles of the individual study medicines with no new safety signals observed, reinforcing the positive benefit-risk profile of this Polivy combination.1

Results from an expanded cohort of 1,000 patients including global and Chinese patients demonstrated comparability to the global ITT population.1

Polivy in combination with R-CHP is currently approved for the treatment of first-line (1L) DLBCL in more than 90 countries worldwide including the US, countries throughout the EU, the UK, Japan, Canada and China. Roche continues to work with health authorities around the world to bring this treatment regimen to even more patients.

Roche aims to offer various treatment options for DLBCL that meet the diverse needs of patients and healthcare systems. In an effort to elevate treatment standards even further, Roche is exploring Polivy in combination with other molecules including its bispecific antibodies. Studies include the phase III SUNMO trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of subcutaneously administered Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab) in combination with intravenous (IV) Polivy versus IV MabThera/Rituxan plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) in second-line or later DLBCL, and the phase III SKYGLO trial investigating the efficacy of Polivy in combination with R-CHP and Columvi® (glofitamab) versus Polivy in combination with R-CHP in 1L DLBCL.

About the POLARIX study
POLARIX [NCT03274492] is an international phase III, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin) plus MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) versus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Eight-hundred and seventy-nine patients were randomised 1:1 to receive either Polivy plus R-CHP plus a vincristine placebo for six cycles, followed by MabThera/Rituxan for two cycles; or R-CHOP plus a Polivy placebo for six cycles, followed by two cycles of MabThera/Rituxan. The primary outcome measure is progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by the investigator using the Lugano Response Criteria for malignant lymphoma.  PFS is a clinically meaningful disease-related outcome for patients with previously untreated DLBCL as it represents the goal of first-line therapy: decreasing the risk of disease worsening. Overall survival is a secondary endpoint in the POLARIX study.

About diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
DLBCL is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about one in three cases of NHL.3 DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of NHL. While it is generally responsive to treatment in the frontline, as many as 40% of people will relapse or have refractory disease, at which time salvage therapy options are limited and survival is short. 4,5 Improving treatments earlier in the course of the disease and providing much needed alternative options could help to improve long-term outcomes. Approximately 160,000 people worldwide are estimated to be diagnosed with DLBCL each year.1,6

About Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin)
Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The CD79b protein is expressed specifically in the majority of B-cells, an immune cell impacted in some types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), making it a promising target for the development of new therapies. Polivy binds to cancer cells such as CD79b and destroys these B-cells through the delivery of an anti-cancer agent, which is thought to minimise the effects on normal cells. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Pfizer ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of NHL.

About Roche in haematology
Roche has been developing medicines for people with malignant and non-malignant blood diseases for more than 25 years; our experience and knowledge in this therapeutic area runs deep. Today, we are investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to patients across a wide range of haematologic diseases. Our approved medicines include MabThera/Rituxan, Gazyva®/Gazyvaro® (obinutuzumab), Polivy, Venclexta®/Venclyxto® (venetoclax) in collaboration with AbbVie, Hemlibra® (emicizumab), PiaSky® (crovalimab), Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab) and Columvi® (glofitamab). Our pipeline of investigational haematology medicines includes T-cell engaging bispecific antibody cevostamab, targeting both FcRH5 and CD3 and Tecentriq® (atezolizumab). Our scientific expertise, combined with the breadth of our portfolio and pipeline, also provides a unique opportunity to develop combination regimens that aim to improve the lives of patients even further.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045. 

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. 

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] Gilles S, et al. Five-Year Analysis of the POLARIX Study: Prolonged Follow-up Confirms Positive Impact of Polatuzumab Vedotin Plus Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone (Pola-R-CHP) on Outcomes. Presented at: ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition; 2024 Dec 7-10; San Diego, CA, USA. Abstract #469.
[2] Gatwood J, et al. Total cost of care in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). Presented at: ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition; 2022, Dec 10-13. Abstract #3527
[3]  Cancer.Net. Lymphoma - Non-Hodgkin: Subtypes. [Internet; cited December 2024]. Available from: https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/lymphoma-non-hodgkin/subtypes
[4] Sehn LH, et al. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(9):842-858.
[5] Maurer MJ, et al. Event-free survival at 24 months is a robust end point for disease-related outcome in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treated with immunochemotherapy. J Clin Oncol. 2014;32:1066-73.
[6] World Health Organization. Numbers derived from GLOBOCAN 2022. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Factsheet [Internet; cited December 2024]. Available from: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/cancers/34-non-hodgkin-lymphoma-fact-sheet.pd.

Dr. Salles has financial interests related to Roche and Genentech.

Roche Global Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58		Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

 
Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25		Lorena Corfas
Phone: +41 79 568 24 95

 
Simon Goldsborough
Phone: +44 797 32 72 915		Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83

 
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74		Kirti Pandey
Phone: +49 172 6367262

 
Yvette Petillon
Phone: +41 79 961 92 50		Dr Rebekka Schnell
Phone: +41 79 205 27 03

Roche Investor Relations

Dr Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com		Dr Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com


Dr Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com		 

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com


 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG (Inhaberaktie)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roche Holding AG (Inhaberaktie)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2024
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Spanne
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
04.12.24 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’274.83 19.65 BA4SLU
Short 12’515.69 13.87 7CSSMU
Short 12’984.10 8.93 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’774.70 06.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’317.70 19.98 SSZMIU
Long 11’051.45 13.87 SSRM1U
Long 10’565.14 8.83 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
KW 49: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
NVIDIA-CEO Huang nennt diese Aktie als nächsten KI-Profiteur
Seit der Trump-Wahl: Carl Icahn setzt konsequent auf diese Aktien
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
Analyst warnt: NVIDIA-Aktie könnte vor Herausforderungen stehen
US-Aktien erreichen Rekordhöhen - Experten bleiben auch für 2025 optimistisch
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten