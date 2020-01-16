Five-time Winner: Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice Named a Law360 2019 Practice Group of the Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a fifth time, the Real Estate Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a Law360 Practice Group of the Year.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized as a leader in the industry. We are extremely proud of the work our team has achieved on behalf of our clients this past year," Real Estate Practice Co-Chairs Robert J. Ivanhoe, Corey E. Light, and Richard J. Giusto said in a joint statement. "This recognizes our success in several complex deals, but more importantly the trust and confidence of our clients, which is an incredible testament to our practice."

According to Law360, the online legal news publisher received 776 nominations for the 2019 Practice Groups of the Year series – now in its 10th year. Of those, the publication selected 182 winners from across 38 practice areas and 85 firms. Law360 chose Greenberg Traurig as one of five Real Estate Practice Groups of the Year. The firm also was a Law360 Real Estate Practice Group of the Year in 2015, 2013, 2012, and 2011.

Greenberg Traurig real estate deals that resulted in this Law360 recognition include the following recent representative transactions:



Representation of Invesco Real Estate and L + M Development partners in a $1.2 billion New York real estate portfolio acquisition. The portfolio consisted of five multifamily assets, including subsidized market units, from a venture of Brookfield Asset Management and Urban American .

Representation of KBS Real Estate Investment Trust on its recent sale of a 3.4 million-square-foot portfolio of 11 U.S. office properties for $1.2 billion.

Representation of the asset management unit of Seoul, Korea-based Mirae Asset Financial Group in the $5.8 billion acquisition of a 15-hotel portfolio in the U.S. from Anbang Insurance Group Co, marking the single-highest price tag for an overseas alternative investment by a Korean company.

Representation of SL Green Realty Corp., New York City's largest office landlord, in a deal involving an investment in a $2.4 billion project at 245 Park Avenue. The 44-story tower occupies the entire block between 46th and 47th Streets, and is among the largest buildings on Park Avenue.

Representation of Adler Development in the agreement to build the new City of Miami administration building in a $1 billion mixed-use development on the Miami River.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

