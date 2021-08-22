Five Things You Didn't Know About OPPO

- As one of the world's leading smartphone providers, OPPO continues to take the world by storm through innovation, dedication, and a customer centric approach

- Already a pioneer and leader in the industry, OPPO has an interesting legacy that has shaped the company we see today

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO is one of the world's leading technology brands, known for its exceptional smartphones and innovative technology driven by the brand's ultimate purpose "Technology for mankind, kindness for the world". As an exceptional brand from humble and hardworking beginnings, many are unaware of the exciting facts and accomplishments achieved by the technology powerhouse.

Here are the top five interesting facts you may not have known about OPPO:

OPPO started its technology journey by manufacturing Blu-ray players and MP3s



Founded by Tony Chen in 2004 in Guangdong, China , OPPO spent its formative years specializing in the manufacture of high-end Blu-ray players for Europe and the US. Following this initial success, the brand then started manufacturing Hi-Fi headsets, MP3s/MP4s that won multiple awards for their exquisite design and sound quality. Fast forward to 2008 when OPPO introduced its first ever phone, the A103 Smiley Face, aptly named for the smiley face image on the back of the phone 😊



OPPO partners with exciting world class brands and class A Hollywood star!



Nothing showcases OPPO's premium quality like collaborations with brands and famous figures like Lamborghini, Dynaudio, League of Legends, and Mohammed Salah, to name a few!



OPPO is Asia's first and only smartphone brand to sponsor Roland Garros, the exclusive French Open and Wimbledon tournaments as well as creating a limited-edition smartphone with one of the most prestigious football clubs, FC Barcelona. OPPO's exhilarating campaigns have also left their mark on Hollywood with commercials shot staring household names Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Redmayne



OPPO was the first to introduce industry changing imaging technologies



Being an industry leader and pioneer in OPPO's DNA. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that the brand was the first to introduce numerous original camera technologies. OPPO has paved the way for out of the box thinking through its 10x hybrid zoom camera, rotating camera, AI-beautification-capable camera, fully hidden 3d camera, and the first ever under screen camera.



OPPO is a global leader in Patent filings with 65,000 patents – top 10 PCT filers in the world



OPPO has always focused its efforts on intellectual property development. The brand has filed for over 65,000 patents, highlighting the brand's never-ending quest for innovation and offering affordable new technology that will bring goodness to the world and positively impact the lives of humans.



OPPO has its own annual global technology convention called "OPPO INNO DAY"



OPPO hosts its own global technology convention every year called INNO DAY , where the company showcases its latest innovative technologies and concept products that will shape the future. Started in 2019, every year OPPO INNO DAY provides a sneak peek to the future of technology and OPPO. The convention gives the public the opportunity to see products like the Rollable Concept Handset, OPPO AR Glass, and the OPPO CybeReal.



OPPO's journey continues to be as extraordinary and impressive today as the first day it come into existence. The brand's commitment to excellence, with the customer always at the heart of what they do has seen the brand makes huge leaps in a short period of time, compared with its competitors.



Said best by founder Tony Chen "OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beaty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life".

