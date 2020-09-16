Five Texas Ranches Hit The Market To Sell In Sealed Bid - CALL FOR OFFERS - CAMPAIGN

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a marketing campaign initiative that has proved highly successful in the sales of some of Texas' biggest and best known name ranches such as the W.T. Waggoner Ranch, the Broseco, The Reserve & Sulphur Bluff, and the KC7 in West Texas, as well as others out of state, which were sold under the same format, Icon Global Group announces an end of year portfolio of five Texas ranches in a Call For Offers campaign, offering a mix of properties, as well as multiple options in purchasing alternatives for buyers and investors.

The campaign's slate of ranches includes two large West Texas properties. A dramatic legacy, 7,700-acre Davis Mountains Hunting Ranch, "Fox Canyon", is owned by a Texas family consortium. The "Lely Ranch" is an almost 70,000-acre Mega Ranch adjacent to famous Big Bend National Park, the renowned Cibolo Creek Lodge, and contiguous to the Presidio County International Airport. An International investor has owned the ranch since the 1960s.

King Land & Water, an acclaimed West Texas brokerage, has teamed up with Icon Global to show, negotiate and sell the West Texas properties. "We are excited to join Icon Global in this campaign, to sell the Lely and Fox ranches. Our local knowledge of West Texas combined with the Icon Global Group marketing machine's incredible international reach is a great combination of our respective talents, resources, and strengths to put these sales together,'' stated James King.

Properties in East Texas include a 364-acre, lender owned bank foreclosure, with multiple homes, lakes, and improvements. Previously known as the Wampler family, "T Bar W Ranch", in Mineola, the property was foreclosed in December 2019. Offered as one ranch or subdivided into two parcels, each with separate entrances, homes, and infrastructure. Famous for its past owners, longhorn cattle, and as the garage home to Rolls Royces (such as the Great Gatsby yellow movie car), as well as other collectables, the property is a working ranch as well as an exceptional equestrian and recreational opportunity. The property is offered under past appraised value, with the Bank reviewing all offers.

The "Big Cypress Bayou River Ranch" incorporates over 1,100-acres, includes a 75-acre lake and 2.6 miles of Big Cypress Bayou River frontage. A duck and wildlife haven, as well as a recreational and cattle property with historical significance, the ranch is located near Jefferson, known as the bed & breakfast capital of Texas. The owners are retiring from ranching.

The 2,554-acre "7D Ranch" near San Saba is offered in a four-parcel subdivision in up to a six-purchase option combination, including its Hill Top Lodge, HQ and guest amenities. It is also available as a single purchase option. Elevations, privacy, location, and development of parcel subdivision recreational ranchettes make this a very attractive asset. Owners of the estate are retirees.

It has been an extraordinarily successful year at every level in our ranching market environment. Early in the year, we advised these clients to hold through the Pandemic noise and economic ride, to the clearer and calmer days of our fall market to be well positioned for this campaign launch after Labor Day and a focused consumer. Collectively and coincidently, this group of sellers have agreed to meet the market with their properties in our Call For Offers campaign and negotiate the best, bona fide offers received either on, or before the associated close of bid deadlines.

"I have fine-tuned this program and campaign initiative over many years with great success for sellers and a quick, clear path to attainable results for buyers," stated Bernard Uechtritz. "We are also working with Capital Farm Credit to provide immediate ranch financing and underwriting package alternatives for prospects and clientele around these properties," he said.

It was 46th District Judge Dan Mike Bird's court confirmation and approval of Uechtritz's Call For Offers marketing plan and campaign for the Waggoner which resulted in the four finalist bidders and closing of the record setting sale of the W.T. Waggoner Ranch in 2016. In October 2018 Federal Court Judge Hon. Mark X Mullins, in Fort Worth, TX, appointed Uechtritz and confirmed his Call For Offers marketing plan, resulting in the January 2019 sale of the KC7 ranch in West Texas last year.

Scheduled ranch tours and Data Room access will run for prequalified buyers and Brokers throughout September and October.

"We optimize our various regional marketing campaigns with the best, most suited, and experienced 'boots on the ground' showing agents. I am thrilled to include King Land & Water in our West Texas campaigns with Lely and Fox ranches. James is a consummate professional and perfect local broker complement and bookend to our high-powered marketing campaigns. We are really privileged to work with his firm and someone of his caliber and reputation." - Bernard Uechtritz

Selection of Images and Video for Download Here:

Images and video courtesy of Icon Global Group

**All photo and video credit to Icon Global**

All Properties Call For Offers Video:

https://vimeo.com/457495192

All Properties Call For Offers Photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gw4ttmbhj7v4snf/AADhWVkwjFwsPRzfpgUKBNIra?dl=0

For additional, individual property photos and video, please call (214) 855-4000 or email JC@icon.global.

About Icon Global Group

Icon Global (www.icon.global ) designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for ranches, land, and unique real estate of every sector.

Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas, listed at $725 million and many other exclusive and unique properties.

For more information on Icon Global or to view other properties available, visit www.icon.global.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-texas-ranches-hit-the-market-to-sell-in-sealed-bid--call-for-offers--campaign-301131808.html

SOURCE Icon Global Group