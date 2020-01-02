Five New Finalists in U.S. IsaBody Challenge Will Compete for $25,000

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isagenix International, a global health and wellness company providing nutrition and lifestyle solutions, has announced the final round of U.S. finalists for its annual total-body transformation program, the IsaBody Challenge®. This Judging Period's five finalists are Andrew Bischoff of Minnetonka, Minnesota; Ashley Pederson of St. Paul, Minnesota; Kim Nase of Lynnwood, Washington; Tim Brown of Midlothian, Texas; and Tony Labriola of Southbury, Connecticut.

These individuals were selected out of the thousands of people across the United States who completed the IsaBody Challenge during the most recent contest Judging Period. All 15 finalists selected this year will compete for a chance to win the grand prize of $25,000 or the runner-up prize of $10,000. They will also receive a $3,000 prize, an all-expenses-paid trip to the IsaBody® Escape for themselves and a guest, and other prizes to recognize their achievements.

Each finalist will be introduced onstage at the New Year Kick Off 2020 event in January in Phoenix, Arizona, in front of thousands of attendees. The grand prize winner and runner-up will also be announced Jan. 25 at this inspiring event. The IsaBody Challenge and New Year Kick Off are both hosted by Isagenix.

"Tens of thousands participate in the IsaBody Challenge each year, and we're thrilled to congratulate these five individuals for the healthy changes they've achieved by pairing dedication with our incomparable nutrition solutions," said Travis Ogden, chief executive officer of Isagenix. "They're an inspiration to everyone here at Isagenix as well as to their communities and — most importantly — their families and loved ones."

Meet the Finalists

Andrew Bischoff, Minnetonka, Minnesota

Age: 38

Total Challenges Completed: 7

Total Weight Gain Over Completed Challenges: 2 pounds of lean muscle*

After seven Challenges, you would think the IsaBody journey might seem routine for Andrew, but each Challenge is unique. This time, he focused on his gains at the gym rather than his physical appearance. Andrew wanted to show his children what a healthy lifestyle looks like by living it, and he did just that. For the first time, he feels comfortable in his own skin. Andrew is living his life authentically, and he believes in himself more every day.

Ashley Pederson, St. Paul, Minnesota

Age: 35

Total Challenges Completed: 1

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 60 pounds*

At the start of her first IsaBody Challenge, Ashley was relying on extra strength energy drinks to get through the day but still struggled to find enough energy to take her children to the park. She was also struggling emotionally. During the 16-week Challenge, she dedicated herself to the Isagenix products and program. Ashley now has enough energy to play with her kids, has cut out toxic habits, and has her confidence back. She is excited for her next IsaBody Challenge.

Kim Nase, Lynnwood, Washington

Age: 33

Total Challenges Completed: 6

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 36 pounds*

Kim chose freedom by participating in the IsaBody Challenge. Knowing that where you are now can be a lifetime or just a season, she set out to take control of her life. At first, she was skeptical about whether the Challenge was the right fit for her, but she moved forward to set a pattern for a better future. During the competition, Kim benefited not only from incorporating the AMPED™ Next-Level Pack into her regimen but also from the friendships and bonds she formed with other IsaBody participants. She has found her voice during this journey and is using it to help others.

Tim Brown, Midlothian, Texas

Age: 44

Total Challenges Completed: 3

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 41 pounds*

Tim experienced life-changing results after he said yes to Isagenix. His first goal was to lose weight. He then transitioned to building muscle and is now focused on maintaining his results while working on smaller goals. Tim's routine includes using IsaPro® and AMPED products to make sure his body is getting the right nutrients. He is enjoying not only his success but also sharing his experience with Isagenix, especially since he was skeptical in the beginning. Tim is entering his fourth Challenge and is looking forward to what he accomplishes next year.

Tony Labriola, Southbury, Connecticut

Age: 50

Total Challenges Completed: 5

Total Weight Loss Over Completed Challenges: 40 pounds*

Tony found himself weighing around 300 pounds at 35 years old after becoming a single father. He was also in the throes of working more than 60 hours a week and taking last-minute business trips. Overwhelmed, he covered up his anxiety and fears for a while with his big personality, but there came a point when he needed to make a change. He now feels like a new man and has even formed a health and wellness coaching group with his wife, Jen, so they can help others transform their lives with Isagenix.

*Weight loss, muscle gain, lifestyle, and other results depicted here reflect exceptional individual experiences of Isagenix customers and should not be construed as typical or average. Results vary with individual effort, body composition, eating patterns, time, exercise, and other factors, such as genetic and physiological makeup. A two-phase 2016 study published by researchers at Skidmore College showed an average weight loss of 24 pounds after 12 weeks. The study evaluated the use of Isagenix products in men and women for weight loss followed by weight maintenance. During the weight maintenance phase, the subjects who continued the calorie-controlled program using Isagenix products better maintained their weight loss in comparison to those who transitioned to a traditional diet after 52 weeks.

About the IsaBody Challenge

The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total-body and life transformations. Participants are judged on their before and after photos as well as their personal essays describing their journeys. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge is open to all Isagenix customers and members over the age of 18 in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. For more information, visit the IsaBody Challenge page.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty, and financial wellness. With half a million customers worldwide and more than 100 products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to supporting healthy change in its customers' and independent distributors' lives. Isagenix shares its products and solutions through a network of independent distributors in 14 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and South Korea. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

