29.07.2021 21:04:00

Five Iron Golf Takes Aim at Boston

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-standing rumblings that Five Iron Golf will plant its flag in the city Boston are now confirmed. Today, the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience unveiled plans for its newest location in prime downtown Boston, only steps from City Hall Plaza.

Five Iron Golf in Baltimore, Maryland

Located at 1 Washington Street, Five Iron Golf will renovate the approximately 15,000 square foot facility to reflect the brand's signature design aesthetic — a multi-sensory interior that blends graffiti, murals from local artists, neon signs, and modern lounge furniture. Five Iron Golf Boston will be home to thirteen custom-built golf simulators featuring multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing, and, in addition, will offer complimentary top-of-the-line equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — recently named a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, shuffleboard, and a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare.

"Expanding to Boston has been at the top of our priority list for quite some time," said Five Iron Golf Chief Development Officer Nora Dunnan. "A passionate sports community combined with a vibrant and energetic culture make Boston the perfect match to continue our mission of driving community and connection through the game of golf."

Five Iron Golf Boston's dynamic atmosphere will provide guests with a break from the ordinary and an opportunity to practice and play like the pros with actionable data, instant video analysis, and virtual rounds on close to two hundred of the world's greatest courses -- not to mention leagues, private lessons, clinics, and social events. 

For more information and the latest opening announcements, you can follow Five Iron Golf on social at @fiveirongolf.

About Five Iron Golf:
Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and
entertainment to inspire community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early
morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals
by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu,
and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play
in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New
York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, with more locations coming soon. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com.

About The Fitting Lab:
The Fitting Lab, brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York City, and Philadelphia with new locations opening this summer in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh. The Fitting Lab's mission is to help players of all skill levels understand how their equipment choices affect their game and how new equipment can impact their performance. Expert club fitters offer a complimentary fitting evaluation before employing a five-step fitting process to learn about a player's goals and create their best set of clubs. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available at thefittinglab.com.

Five Iron Golf Media Contact:
Veronica Ryan
Chief Marketing Officer
Ph: 214-502-4505
E-mail: veronica@fiveirongolf.com

(PRNewsfoto/Five Iron Golf)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-iron-golf-takes-aim-at-boston-301344639.html

SOURCE Five Iron Golf

﻿

