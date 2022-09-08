Five Female Olympic Medal Winners, Notable Hollywood Actors and Rousing Music and Comedy Acts Head to U.S. Bases Across the Globe as Part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Fall Tour

Olympic Champions, Ambassadors from Hollywood, Musician Bryce Vine and Comedian Daniel Dugar & Friends Bring Energy and Laughter to U.S. Service Members Overseas Starting September 14

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes, actors, musicians and comedians all bring their gifts to share with U.S. service members serving overseas as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's Fall Tour, kicking off September 14 – October 30.

Five female athletes who represented the United States in gymnastics, track and field, basketball, soccer and swimming make up The Olympic Champions Tour, a group of exceptional athletes who stand ready to inspire the next generation. They are headed to Southwest AsiaSeptember 15 –24 to share what it takes to compete at all levels. World champions Mohini Bhardwaj, Monique Hennegan, Shannon Johnson, Natasha Kai, and Emily Silverand will share motivating stories and strategies on mental toughness, facing adversity and how to achieve success in athletics and life.

After a successful collegiate career at UCLA, gymnast Mohini claimed her spot on the U.S. Women's Olympic Team in 2004, which won silver that year. She is the first Indian-American gymnast to medal at the Olympics.

Track runner Hennegan was named an All-American while at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Additionally, Monique was a two-time NCAA Track and Field Champion in both the 400-meter indoor and 800-meter outdoor in 1996. She is a double Olympian, representing the U.S. in Sydney and Athens, and won gold in both the 2000 and 2004 Games for the 4x400-meter relay.

College basketball standout Johnson went from a record-breaking career at the University of South Carolina to play professionally in the ABL and WNBA for ten years, and was named a WNBA All-Star four times. Johnson was on the 2004 Olympic Team that won gold in Athens.

Soccer star Kai played at the University of Hawaii where she set many school records, and went on to play professionally. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Kai scored the winning goal in overtime to lead the U.S. past Canada in the quarterfinal round, and paved the way for Team USA to ultimately take home the gold.

Swimmer Silver burst onto the swimming scene with an incredible high school career that only got more impressive at UC Berkeley. In 2007, she won gold in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay and silver in the 4x100 meter medley relay at the World University Games. In 2008, Silver claimed her place on the U.S. Olympic team that won silver in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay at the Beijing Olympics.

Comedians Daniel Dugar, A-Train and Lance Woods are headed to South KoreaSeptember 14 – 17. The talented team of three are known for their quick wit and fun pokes. Headliner Daniel Dugar plays comedy clubs and colleges around the U.S., and is a featured artist on the hip-hop comedy scene. Dugar is joined by Comedian A-Train, a clean comic with an electrifying stage presence. He is the producer and host of the longest-running independent comedy and variety series, A-Train Live The Experience, in his hometown of Jacksonville. These two are joined by the bright new voice of Lance Woods, who brings a fresh and funny perspective on real life to the stage. Together they will be performing Sept. 14, Camp Casey; Sept. 15, Kunsan Air Base; Sept. 16, Osan, Air Base; and Sept. 17, Camp Humphreys.

Three hard-working Hollywood actors are heading to bases throughout EuropeSeptember 17 – October 2 to bring American troops and their families a little glitter from home as part of the Ambassadors of Hollywood Tour. These familiar faces include actors Greg Germann, John C. McGinley and Tiya Sircar who have starred in many long-running programs, including Ally McBeal, NCIS, Platoon, Scrubs, The Good Place, and The Witches of East End to name a few. Service members can walk the red carpet to meet-and-greet events filled with photo-ops and anecdotes about life as a Hollywood insider.

Broadway and TV actor Germann is well known for his five seasons as Richard Fish on the legal comedy series Ally McBeal, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild award and two Emmy nominations. He also played Larry Dennit, Jr. in Talladega Nights. Germann has appeared in NCIS since season 10, playing NCIS Assistant Director Jerome Craig.

Versatile actor McGinley has become a fan favorite since he began his Hollywood career in 1985, most notably for his roles in Scrubs, Platoon, Point Break, The Rock, Se7en, Any Given Sunday and Burn Notice. McGinley's impressive career spans a diverse range of characters in over 70 films to date.

With 61 movies and television shows credited to her name, Sircar is well-known for her lead role opposite co-star Zach Braff in the sitcom Alex, Inc. and her role in the hit comedy The Good Place, where she played opposite Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. Sircar has also enjoyed guest spots on Master of None, The Mindy Project, The Witches of East End, The Vampire Diaries, The Crazy Ones, Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck. She is both a talented on-screen actress and voice-over artist.

Multi-platinum recording artist Bryce Vine first grabbed our attention with his hit "Drew Barrymore," and we have been a fan ever since. His ode to his California origins "La La Land" gave him his next chart topper, and he has collaborated with recording artists such as G, Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury, Jeremih, Wale, Parmalee, Blanco Brown and others. Vine's lyrical groove and catchy beats are what make him a fan favorite. He is heading to Korea and will perform Oct. 26 at Camp Humphreys, then to JapanOct. 27 at Osan Air Base, Oct. 29 at Yokota Air Base and CFA Yokosuka Oct. 30.

"This fall lineup of talent unites athletics, acting, music and comedy and ushers in a new season with upbeat engagements and a message of gratitude to our military members serving across the globe," said AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

