+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen! Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
11.09.2020 21:09:00

Five Below Proudly Announces Opening Of 1000th Store

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) the trend-right, extreme-value brand for pre-teens, teens and beyond, is pleased to announce the opening of its 1000th store in Houston, Texas at Brookhollow Marketplace, 4514 Dacoma, Houston, TX 77092 today. This marks the 15th Five Below in the Houston metro area and the 111th store in Texas, Five Below's largest state.

"We couldn't be more excited to reach this incredible company milestone," said George Hill, EVP of Retail Operations at Five Below. "Our goal has always been to wow customers everywhere by offering high-quality merchandise at an extreme, unbeatable value and by giving back to the communities we serve across the country. We truly wouldn't be here today, opening our 1000th store, without the love and support from our customers and crew. Thank you, everyone!"

The highly anticipated opening happened at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, and a weekend-long celebration will continue, which will include surprise giveaways and incredible deals, in store at the brand-new location. Store hours for this location will be as follows: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Five Below encourages all customers to follow @fivebelow on their Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social channels to stay up-to-date on all brand happenings.

On top of Five Below's 1000th store opening, the company is also excited to announce the opening of its newest distribution center in Conroe, Texas, which began shipping merchandise on July 20th, 2020. This new center is approximately 850,000 square feet, currently has 115 crew members, and services over 170 stores in the Texas, Southwest, and West Coast markets.

Catering to tweens, teens and beyond, Five Below carries an ever-evolving and super exciting assortment of essentials for work and school from home, cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, yoga pants, graphic tees, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and all the seasonal gotta-haves. Its stores are a vibrant, colorful and high-energy destination with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.

Five Below products are grouped into one of eight in-store worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now. Five Below's unique assortment features leading brands and licenses such as Disney©, Marvel®, Pez®, Lego®, and Crayola© among many other sought-after brands. Rounding out the assortment is merchandise packed with quality and value made exclusively for Five Below.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. We know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say "YES!" to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has 1000 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com and a store!

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-below-proudly-announces-opening-of-1000th-store-301128517.html

SOURCE Five Below

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.98
2.93 %
The Swatch Grp 211.20
2.47 %
Adecco Group 49.72
1.70 %
LafargeHolcim 44.08
1.17 %
Alcon 51.58
0.94 %
Swiss Re 76.70
0.00 %
Swisscom 500.40
-0.24 %
ABB 23.84
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.83
-0.71 %
UBS Group 11.16
-0.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:45
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
08:17
SMI bleibt in Lauerstellung
06:02
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Weiterer Kursanstieg?
10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:10
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie schiesst hoch: ARYZTA führt Übernahmeverhandlungen mit Investmentfirma Elliott
Dufry plant eine Kapitalerhöhung von rund 500 Mio Franken - Dufry-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Indischer Milliardär soll Amazon 20-Milliarden-Anteil an Handelssparte geboten haben - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
VAUDOISE kauft Grossaktionär AMG Substanzwerte 20'000 Aktien ab - VAUDOISE-Aktie gefragt
Warnung vor zu starkem Euro: Aus diesen Gründen notiert der Euro stärker zum Franken und Dollar
"Revolution": Jim Cramer lobt Tesla-Chef Elon Musk
SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- Wall Street & NASDAQ uneinig -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
EZB bestätigt Geldpolitik wie erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit positiver Tendenz ins Wochenende -- Wall Street & NASDAQ uneinig -- DAX schliesst behauptet -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel fester
Der Dow kommt am Freitag kaum vom Fleck - Techwerte geben nach. Anleger in der Schweiz griffen am Freitag zaghaft zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es letztlich zu moderaten Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging der Trend nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB