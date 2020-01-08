Five Affiliates from LIBRA Insurance Partners Receive NAILBA's 2019 ID Twenty Award

BALTIMORE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), a life insurance marketing organization with more than 60 affiliated partner agencies, is pleased to announce that five of its affiliates are winners of NAILBA's 2019 ID Twenty Award. In its inaugural year, the award honors Independent Distribution's most courageous innovators and visionaries, who have made important contributions to the insurance profession. Accounting for one-fourth of the total 20 recipients, LIBRA's five affiliated recipients are:

Gonzalo Garcia , CLU ® , Partner of AgencyONE Insurance Marketing Group, LLC

, CLU , Partner of AgencyONE Insurance Marketing Group, LLC Ryan J. Pinney , LACP, President of Pinney Insurance Center, Inc.

, LACP, President of Pinney Insurance Center, Inc. J.R. Rubin, National Vice President of Platinum Distribution Channel

William (Bill) Shelow , CLU ® , ChFC ® , CPCU ® , LLIF, President and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners

, CLU , ChFC , CPCU , LLIF, President and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners Heather Ulz , Chief Executive Office of LifePro Financial Services, Inc.

"It's a tremendous honor to be a part of this prestigious recognition alongside four of our partners," said William (Bill) Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, President and CEO of LIBRA. "We are proud to have so many innovative industry leaders affiliated with our organization and are thankful to NAILBA for highlighting these efforts."

James Wong, Area Executive Vice President, Platinum Distribution Channel, was also named the 2019 Chairman Award Winner for performing and delivering beyond expectations with selfless commitment to volunteer efforts with NAILBA.

The award winners were selected from 60 nominations of BGA principals, carrier executives, case managers, contract specialists, regional vice presidents, underwriters, techies, marketing and operational gurus. The winners will be spotlighted in NAILBA's Perspectives magazine in the first quarter of 2020. For more information about each of the winners, click here.

About NAILBA

NAILBA is the premier trade association promoting financial security and consumer choice in the insurance and financial services marketplace through independent, wholesale brokerage distribution channels. As the largest community of independent agencies and advisors, NAILBA advocates for America's life, health, annuity, and other supplemental insurance distributors, while also providing resources, educational information and tools through its digital and print platforms.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, the united firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

