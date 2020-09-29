+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 15:47:00

Fitzrovia Real Estate Collaborates with Cleveland Clinic Canada to Provide Virtual Care to Residents

Cleveland Clinic Canada to provide all Fitzrovia properties with on-demand virtual care for its residents through its Express Care ®Online service

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia Real Estate Inc. ("Fitzrovia") announced today that Cleveland Clinic, a global healthcare leader, will provide all residents virtual access to world-class healthcare through its Express Care Online® service. Express Care Online is a virtual appointment service that allows individuals to access a Cleveland Clinic Canada clinician for non-emergency medical issues.

Fitzrovia Logo (CNW Group/Fitzrovia Real Estate Inc.)

Each Fitzrovia property will provide residents access to a designated space in their building where they can receive a private and confidential virtual medical exam using Express Care Online® and TytoClinic™ remote diagnostic tools. All residents over the age of two will be able to be assessed for a variety of medical concerns includes screening for COVID-19.

Fitzrovia Real Estate strives to be a leader in lifestyle programming for residents with healthcare forming a key pillar. With the enhanced requirements surrounding COVID-19, access to virtual care will provide an added layer of comfort to Fitzrovia residents.

"Our strategic collaborations continue to be an important part of our company. At a time when convenient access to quality healthcare is critical to our well-being, we are proud to work with Cleveland Clinic Canada to provide world-class care for our residents. We care deeply about our residents and this complimentary offering illustrates our commitment to their safety and well-being." said Adrian Rocca, CEO, Fitzrovia Real Estate.

The Waverley, Fitzrovia's first purpose-built rental building (located at the northwest corner of Spadina Avenue and College Street to Fitzrovia residents in Toronto), will debut the virtual clinic amenity for residents. The building will be complete in late 2020 and will include 166 upscale suites with 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options.

Fitzrovia's partnership with Cleveland Clinic Canada is the latest in several corporate partnerships where the company is committed to enhancing its resident living experience.

About Fitzrovia Real Estate

Fitzrovia Real Estate Inc. is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of class-A apartment buildings across select neighborhoods in the Greater Toronto Area. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high net worth investors who have an investment bias towards long term cash flow generating assets. In addition to focusing on traditional asset management, Fitzrovia focuses on driving income through active lifestyle management and exceptional customer service offering residents unique lifestyle choices that redefine urban living. Our customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. We differentiate ourselves through high quality design and innovative amenity programming combined with a strong desire to reimagine the resident experience. This is our competitive advantage. At Fitzrovia we think differently and build differently.

For more information, please visit: fitzroviarealestate.ca, follow @FitzroviaRealEstate on Instagram

SOURCE Fitzrovia Real Estate Inc.

