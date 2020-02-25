Fitness Sensation, Dance2Fit Debuts their Line of Workout Supplements at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse fitness brand, Dance2Fit is making their ECRM debut after years of continued popularity, and a nation-wide base of over a million followers. Dance2Fit founder, face, and fitness coach Jessica Bass James put her company on the map by creating exciting dance workout classes that can be done at home, through an online subscription, or in person, in classes led by certified Dance2Fit instructors.

But recently James has started to branch out from classes and apparel to supplemental workout products such as D2Fit 4-in-1 Kick Start Energy, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout drink, and D2FIT Women's All Day Time Release Whey Protein. Dance2Fit's whey protein powder has been an instant hit because of its ability to maintain a feeling of fullness for longer than other protein shakes while rating higher in taste and texture than the competition. Online reviews of shake mixes overall say that taste is the number one factor in deciding between similar products, so flavor is a major component when it comes to D2F's supplement success.

In addition to great taste, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout drink has been turning heads in the fitness community for its unique and effective ingredient list. While most pre-workout powders offer a burst of energy, Dance2Fit wanted to tailor its product to incorporate customer feedback. For this reason, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout is made with specialized components to target skin, nail, bone, joint, and hair restoration. This means that over time, D2F's pre-workout formula helps users look their best, in addition to feeling their best.

Setting trends and breaking industry records is nothing new for Jessica James and Dance2Fit. Ever since James first started the company on a platform of earnest relatability, they have experienced constant growth and upward mobility in the fitness world. Now, taking their newest signature products to the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference in St. Louis, Missouri. The March 22nd through 25th program of ECRM is focused on products in the realm of Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition, so D2F was naturally drawn to this niche networking event as a means to promote their workout supplements.

ECRM is a vital opportunity for retailers across the United States to meet with up and coming brands with a healthy living focus and identify new potential leaders in the nutrition market.

With Dance2Fit's extensive background, proven results, online reviews, and massive following, their products are a top priority for retailers hoping to expand on James' rising star power. Dance2Fit will be showing their line of nutritional workout supplements March 22nd to 25th at ECRM's Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program, at the Hyatt Regency at The Arch, in St. Louis, Missouri.

