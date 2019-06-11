11.06.2019 14:39:00

FitJoy's Grain-Free Cookie Dough Brownie Bar Available at Jewel-Osco

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain-free snack leader FitJoy today announces that select Jewel-Osco stores will carry its full-size Cookie Dough Brownie protein bar. With this addition, starting in June, the entire line of FitJoy bars will be available in seventy-nine Jewel-Osco grocery stores throughout Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

The Cookie Dough Brownie bar is a mashup of rich chocolate brownie and soft, gooey cookie dough sprinkled with chocolate morsels.

The brand recently reformulated all four varieties of their protein bars—Cookies and Cream, Grandma's Lemon Square, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Cookie Dough Brownie—to be 100% grain-free. Made with a premium protein blend, the bars are also free from gluten, GMOs, maltitol, artificial flavors, and artificial sweeteners.

"With more and more people experimenting with 'free-from' diets, consumers are increasingly interested in gluten-free and grain-free alternatives made from healthy ingredients," says Manish Patel, CEO of FitJoy. "We are thrilled that Jewel Osco is supporting this trend by making all four flavors of our newly formulated bars conveniently available to store shoppers."

Each full-sized 20g Cookie Dough Brownie bar contains 210 calories, 8g net carbs, 15g fiber, and 20g of protein and is available for an MSRP of $2.99.

For more information and a store locator, please visit www.FitJoyFoods.com.

About FitJoy

Based in Austin, TX, FitJoy sources the very best ingredients to create innovative bars and snacks— including the very first grain-free pretzels—that steer clear of grains, GMOs, and artificial flavors and sweeteners. A portion of the proceeds from every FitJoy purchase helps feed underprivileged children through partner organizations across the U.S. For more information, visit FitJoyFoods.com or follow the brand at @fitjoy on Instagram.

