Fitell Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 122424206 / KYG351501047
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
01.12.2025 19:01:15
Fitell To Buyback $3 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - Fitell Corporation (FTEL), an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia, on Monday announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $3 million of its ordinary shares over the next 24 months.
With a positive outlook on our growth trajectory, the Board has approved the Share Repurchase Program of up to $3 million of outstanding Class A ordinary shares over the next 24 months.
"Following our FY25 results, we believe the current market valuation does not fully reflect Fitell's operational progress and opportunities across our fitness operations and 2F Robotics," said Sam Lu, CEO of Fitell Corporation. "We believe our balance sheet has strengthened and that now is an appropriate time to begin returning value to shareholders. The share repurchase program provides flexibility within our corporate treasury management framework as we continue to advance the Company's long-term vision."
Nachrichten zu Fitell Corporation Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Fitell Corporation Registered Shs
Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
Carsten Umland zeigt im Webinar ab 18 Uhr, wie Du mit System Aktien findest, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen - fernab von Hypes, mit klarer Struktur und echtem Fokus auf nachhaltige Rendite.Schnell Plätze sichern!
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt trat zum Wochenstart auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.