Compagnie Foncière Klépierre Aktie
30.05.2023 21:58:18

FITCH ASSIGNS KLÉPIERRE SA A FIRST TIME SENIOR UNSECURED RATING OF ‘A-‘

Compagnie Foncière Klépierre
21.13 EUR 1.15%
PRESS RELEASE

FITCH ASSIGNS KLÉPIERRE SA A FIRST TIME SENIOR UNSECURED RATING OF ‘A-‘

Paris — May 30, 2023

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today announces that Fitch has assigned a first-time Short-term IDR of ‘F1' (the highest rating achievable), a Long-Term Issuer Default (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ with a Stable Outlook, and a senior unsecured rating of ‘A-'.

With robust credit metrics, this first-time rating acknowledges the fact that Klépierre operates one of the most solid balance sheets in the real estate industry.

AGENDA 
July 7, 2023Ex-distribution date for the final dividend
July 11, 2023Final dividend payment
August 1, 2023First-half 2023 earnings (after market close)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTSMEDIA CONTACTS
Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 —tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com		Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications
+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com
Delphine Granier, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

This press release is available on the Klépierre website:
www.klepierre.com

Attachment


