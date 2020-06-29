Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
29.06.2020 23:48:00

Fission 3 Completes Further Cost Saving Measures

TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU
OTCQB SYMBOL: FISOF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ - FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("Fission 3" or "the Company") announces that in addition to reducing the Company's G&A with 50% cuts to salaries and fees paid to Management, Directors and all employees, it has further reduced costs by choosing to change its Auditors to properly reflect the Company's size and activities.  The Company remains encouraged by the new level of support for the spot price of uranium but remains committed to reducing costs and keeping its overhead as low as possible.

Fission 3.0 logo (CNW Group/Fission 3.0 Corp.)

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"                            
Dev Randhawa, Chairman & CEO

Cautionary Statement: Fission 3.0 Corp.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "has", "now", "shall", "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "offers the opportunity to", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions, our ability to continue to trade on the OTCQB Marketplace, our ability to increase visibility and liquidity, our ability to diversify our shareholder base, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company's business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.  The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3.0 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission 3.0 Corp.

