29.12.2020 23:21:00
Fission 3.0 Corp. Reports 2020 AGM Results
TSX VENTURE SYMBOL: FUU
OTCQB SYMBOL: FISOF
KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Fission 3.0 Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: FUU) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 29, 2020.
Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FUU".
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Fission 3.0 Corp.
