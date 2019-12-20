20.12.2019 04:00:00

Fishman Stewart PLLC Moves Headquarters to Troy, Michigan

TROY, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fishman Stewart PLLC, a United States-based intellectual property law firm with world-wide clients and matters, is pleased to announce that the firm has relocated its headquarters to 800 Tower Drive, in the Troy, Michigan-based North Troy Corporate Park.

The firm's new workspace provides a modern office layout as well as private drop-in or "hoteling" spaces for colleagues visiting from remote firm locations.

"We could not be more excited about our new workspace," said co-founder Michael Fishman. "Our new space encourages collaboration among our legal professionals, accommodates growth as the firm expands and incorporates the latest technology to maximize our efficiency, all to the benefit of our clients."

About Fishman Stewart PLLC
Fishman Stewart is a leading intellectual property law firm that identifies, secures and advances the creativity of its clients. Its areas of specialty include patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licensing and litigation. Since 1996 the firm has managed more than 100,000 patents and trademarks worldwide and provided representation in hundreds of contested matters.

In addition to decades of legal expertise, many of the firm's attorneys also have advanced technical degrees and associated practical work experience. As strategic advisers to CEOs and senior executives throughout the world, Fishman Stewart helps to capitalize on the value of intellectual property.

Contact Fishman Stewart to find out how your intellectual property can become intellectual capital. http://www.fishstewip.com

 

SOURCE Fishman Stewart PLLC

