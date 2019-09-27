Fishbone Analytics ranks 26th in the Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies

CALGARY, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Fishbone Analytics Inc. (Fishbone), established 2013, is pleased to announce it placed No.26 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, which ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Fishbone earned its spot with three-year growth of 1,893 percent.

"Fishbone's business is to sell, implement and manage ServiceNow for our Customers, but our purpose is to create exceptional Customer experiences" said Matt Nielsen, Fishbone's Founder and CEO. "Fishbone's growth has been entirely organic and predicated on our maniacal focus on our Customers. We are proud to be recognized by the Globe and Mail but the metric that really matters to us, is our 96% Customer retention rate over the past six years. Every day we resolve to make our Customer's Raving Fans, to keep our team challenged and rewarded, and to make good business decisions. These resolutions create a strong, sustainable platform for growth".

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program, launched in 2019, aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year. The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About Fishbone Analytics Inc.

Fishbone Analytics Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that designs, builds, automates and supports business processes and workflows using the ServiceNow platform. With one of the largest and most certified ServiceNow practices in the country, Fishbone is an Elite-level partner of ServiceNow with deep expertise across the platform. In addition to a Consulting and Implementation practice, Fishbone provides a unique and comprehensive ServiceNow Platform Management service, designed to keep customers current with a well-managed platform including administration, patching, upgrades and access to Fishbone's team of experts including developers, architects and business process consultants.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

