29.10.2025 12:12:58
Fiserv Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $792 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $564 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.105 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $5.263 billion from $5.215 billion last year.
Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $792 Mln. vs. $564 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $5.263 Bln vs. $5.215 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.60
