Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’357 0.0%  SPI 17’098 0.1%  Dow 47’706 0.3%  DAX 24’275 0.0%  Euro 0.9274 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’730 0.5%  Gold 4’022 2.1%  Bitcoin 90’021 0.5%  Dollar 0.7966 0.4%  Öl 64.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
Santander-Aktie im Plus: Starkes US-Geschäft sorgt für sechstes Rekordquartal
Vor dem Fed-Beschluss: So steht es um Franken, Euro und Dollar
Ausblick: Caterpillar zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
BASF-Aktie steigt: Besseres Ergebnis als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf beginnt im November
Suche...

Fiserv Aktie 930831 / US3377381088

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.10.2025 12:12:58

Fiserv Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

Fiserv
71.49 CHF -29.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $792 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $564 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.105 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $5.263 billion from $5.215 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $792 Mln. vs. $564 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $5.263 Bln vs. $5.215 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.60