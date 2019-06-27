FirstService Residential Welcomes First Homeowners to Boston's Iconic Residences at PIER 4

BOSTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company in North America, welcomes homeowners to Boston's newest development: Residences at PIER 4. The mixed-use destination was the site of Anthony's Pier 4, one of the highest-grossing restaurants in the country, for more than 50 years.

The site, adjacent to the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston's Seaport District, was redeveloped by Tishman Speyer and features 106 ultra-luxury homes. In the only residential building in Boston with water on 3 sides, those homes feature water views, balconies and garage parking. The property also includes boutique residences, a premier office tower and a collection of curated retail shops and restaurants.

"We are honored to be managing this iconic project. It has raised the bar for residential development in Boston," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We're so impressed with the way the project was designed. The unique attention to detail in the design and creation of a unique resident lifestyle is apparent."

The Residences at PIER 4 continues to break records for real estate sales. With a penthouse commanding $4,200 per square foot, it boasts the highest selling home price per square foot in Boston's history.

For the homeowners at PIER 4, FirstService Residential delivers service that rivals any luxury building in the city: 5-star concierge service, a dedicated doorman, valet service and porters. Residents can get assistance with lifestyle management and amenities requests, package and mail delivery, guest access and run local errands.

"Our commitment to excellence, depth of resources and dedication to providing a white-glove resident experience are just some of the reasons why the developer of this distinctive community chose FirstService Residential," said Bryan Hughes, president, Massachusetts, FirstService Residential. "We look forward to a long future serving homeowners at the Residences at PIER 4."

The Residences at PIER 4 features a state-of-the-art fitness center, pet-friendly facilities including The Dog Spa, a golf simulator room and a private lounge with terrace overlooking the Boston Harbor.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's residential property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles.

Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

