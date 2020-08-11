11.08.2020 21:00:00

FirstService Residential Selected to Manage The Residences at 2211 Camelback in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading HOA management company, has been selected to manage The Residences at 2211 Camelback in Phoenix, Arizona. The contract began on July 1, 2020.

Located in the prestigious Camelback corridor, The Residences at 2211 Camelback is a luxurious 12-story high-rise that offers best-in-class amenities and panoramic views. The building features 24-hour on-site security staff, concierge and valet services, an exclusive party room, business center, state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop pool terrace with zero edge pool and an entertainment terrace with lounge seating.

"FirstService Residential has a proven track record of managing buildings of this caliber. We look forward to utilizing their expertise and unique support structure, as well as their financial and strategic planning services, to improve the resident experience," said Len Miller, board president of The Residences at 2211 Camelback.

The Residences at 2211 Camelback is located near a variety of retail and entertainment destinations, including upscale shopping at Biltmore Fashion Park, fine dining, world-class resorts and championship golf courses.

"The Residences at 2211 Camelback warrants a strategic and in-depth approach to managing that only a seasoned partner could provide," said Kirk Kowieski, vice president of FirstService Residential. "We look forward to delivering on our promise of providing exceptional service to this premier high-rise community."

About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/arizona.

 

SOURCE FirstService Residential

