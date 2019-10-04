FirstService Residential Is Helping Associations Find Ways to a Better Budget with New Guide

DANIA BEACH, Fla., October 04, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fall season is also budget workshop season for the country's 350,000 community associations as board members review their community's fiscal standing. To help with this annual practice, FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has released the "Find Your Way to a Better Budget" guide and video to counsel association boards as they prepare operating and reserve budgets for the coming year.

The varied professional backgrounds and level of subject-matter familiarity board members may have when it comes to budget planning were considerations in the production of the guide. "Board members are dedicated volunteers who give their time and effort to make decisions that are best for their communities," said Andrew Lester, a vice president with FirstService Residential. "We are in the business of building better communities and can lend our expertise to give board members the information and resources to feel secure in their strategic vision and goals for enriching the quality of life for all residents."

In addition to covering topics such as cost cutting and revenue generation, the guide offers much-needed insights on raising dues and adequately funding reserve budgets, which are often earmarked for long-term projects and capital improvements that enhance community livability and longevity.

Community Associations Institute's 2018 Statistical Review reported that, nationwide, associations collected a total of $96.3 billion in regular assessments and contributed $27.3 billion to their reserve funds. Yet, industry sources cite that over 70% of associations underfund their reserves, primarily because adequately budgeting for them would require an increase in monthly dues. As a result, associations often need to levy special assessments to supplement funding or postpone or cancel projects altogether.

"No one wants to raise dues. But if done responsibly, associations can strengthen their financial footing and avoid alternatives that could have a greater financial impact on homeowners," said Lester. "Board members should know that contemplating raising dues is a fiduciary responsibility that homeowners can come to accept with proper communication and an understanding of the benefits to their community in the long run."

Visit FirstService Residential to download the "Find Your Way to a Better Budget" guide and video to learn more.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

SOURCE FirstService Residential