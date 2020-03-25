FirstService Residential Awarded Villa Portofino Homeowners Association in Palm Desert, California

PALM DESERT, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, California's leading community management company, was awarded the management contract for Villa Portofino Homeowners Association in Palm Desert. FirstService Residential began managing the 263-unit condominium and single-family home community in early 2020.

Originally built in 2005, this active adult community is expected to release new units by mid-2020, with a total buildout of 403 homes. With its Italian-Mediterranean style, Villa Portofino features a variety of floorplans, ranging from one bedroom to three bedrooms, and is situated on 50 acres with views of the Santa Rosa and the San Jacinto Mountains.

"When making our decision for which management company would best serve our community, FirstService Residential stood out for their professionalism, responsiveness, and attention to financial detail," said Mary Ferro, board president of Villa Portofino Homeowners Association. "They have exhibited a true 'partnership' attitude in all of their communications."

Villa Portofino Homeowners Association features an active lifestyle program, with various activities and special events for residents, including bocce, movie nights in the 100-seat movie theater, and bingo. The 30,000 square-foot clubhouse is equipped with a fitness room, yoga and Pilates studio, two dining areas and a game room. Other amenities include an outdoor bar and restaurant, art studio, card rooms, pool, spa and a 9-hole putting course.

"We're thrilled to partner with such an active and engaged board and community at Villa Portofino," said Hallie Kirkingburg, business development director at FirstService Residential. "Their emphasis on doing what's right for the community aligns perfectly with our company's core values, and we look forward to providing them with consistent support, responsiveness and transparency to help them reach their goals."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle, and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.

For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/california.

