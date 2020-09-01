01.09.2020 01:39:00

Firstfund Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

Trading Symbol:  FFP

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The financial results of Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. for the three months ended June 30, 2020 show a net income of $677,955 or $0.11 per share (2019 - net loss of $171,999 or $0.03 per share). The Company recorded an unrealized net gain of $665,824 (2019 - unrealized net loss of $175,217) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee income increased to $84,656 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (2019 - $81,748).

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Firstfund

Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (FFP – TSX-V) is a venture capital and property development and management company doing business primarily in Canada and the West Coast of the United States.

On behalf of the Board of
CONSOLIDATED FIRSTFUND CAPITAL CORP.

"W. Douglas Grant" (signed)

______________________________
W. Douglas Grant, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp.

