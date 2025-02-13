FirstFarms A/S: Reporting of transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management or their closely associated persons

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’949 1.9%  SPI 17’162 1.7%  Dow 44’511 0.3%  DAX 22’612 2.1%  Euro 0.9435 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’501 1.8%  Gold 2’920 0.5%  Bitcoin 86’556 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.9%  Öl 75.1 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swisscom874251NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Bank of America-Analyst senkt infolge von Produktionsschwierigkeiten die Gewinnprognose
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: BASF Aktie mit starker Erholung - Alibaba-Aktie vor dem Sprung
Ausblick auf Aktie im Fokus: Moderna stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
SAP-Aktie im Plus: Gute Neuigkeiten für SAP und Fonds - Deutsche Börse mit neuen Dax-Varianten
Änderung bei der SEC beantragt: BlackRock will Bitcoin-ETF effizienter machen
Suche...
FirstFarms A-S Aktie [Valor: 2789454 / ISIN: DK0060056166]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2025 19:38:43

FirstFarms A/S: Reporting of transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management or their closely associated persons

FirstFarms A-S
82.60 DKK 0.24%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, FirstFarms A/S, CVR-no. 28 31 25 04, (”FirstFarms”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management in FirstFarms or their closely associated persons in FirstFarms’ shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Reference is made to the attached form.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachments