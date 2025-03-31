Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’624 -1.7%  SPI 16’844 -1.5%  Dow 41’237 -0.8%  DAX 22’099 -1.6%  Euro 0.9535 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’244 -1.7%  Gold 3’107 0.8%  Bitcoin 72’461 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8822 0.2%  Öl 74.1 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Microsoft-Aktie rot: Microsoft stellt KI-Assistenten für Industrie-Einsatz vor
Zoll-Drohung von Trump: Halbleiteraktien wie SK hynix, Samsung, Infineon, AIXTRON mit deutlichen Kursverlusten
Diese Kryptowährungen besitzt Binance-Gründer Changpeng Zhao - Aufregung unter Bitcoin-Fans
Siemens-Aktie rutscht ab: Siemens errichtet KI-Forschungszentrum in Kanada
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.03.2025 15:46:10

FirstFarms A/S adjusts the expectation for the year downwards due to Foot and Mouth Disease in Slovakia

FirstFarms A-S
84.00 DKK 0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Slovak authorities have yesterday 30 March 2025 confirmed an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in a livestock of 3,487 animals on FirstFarms’ farm in Plavecký Stvrtok, Slovakia.

Due to the outbreak at the Cattle farm, FirstFarms adjusts downwards the announced expectations for 2025 with 45 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of 70-110 mDKK and an EBIT of 0-40 mDKK.

The downward adjustment does not take into account any regional, national or EU support schemes in connection with FMD.

Announced expectations 2025 EBITDAEBIT
31 March 2025 (company announcement no. 17)70-110 mDK0-40 mDKK
13 March 2025 (company announcement no. 11)115-155 mDKK45-85 mDK

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information
Contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 30 34 90 76.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu FirstFarms A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FirstFarms A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag um 18 Uhr live: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern - mit Optionen zum stabilen Einkommen

Wie wäre es, Monat für Monat einen verlässlichen Cashflow aus dem Aktienmarkt zu generieren - unabhängig davon, ob die Kurse steigen oder fallen? Kein Aprilscherz!

Einfach anmelden und dabei sein!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

n dieser aktuellen Ausgabe analysieren Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG) die gegenwärtige Lage an den globalen Finanzmärkten.

📌 Themen im Überblick:

📉 Schuldenpolitik in Deutschland und der EU – Sondervermögen, Infrastrukturpakete & Reaktionen der Anleihemärkte
🏦 Zinspolitik der EZB – Welche Wirkung hat die aktuelle Senkung wirklich?
🇺🇸 USA im Wahljahr – Trumps neue Wirtschaftspläne & mögliche Folgen für Handel und Märkte
📊 Wachstumstrends im Vergleich – Warum Europa wirtschaftlich hinter den USA zurückfällt
⚠️ Belastungsfaktoren für Aktienmärkte – Gewinnrückgänge, Insolvenzen, Kreditrisiken

📈 Ergänzt durch zahlreiche aktuelle Charts, Hintergrunddaten und konkrete Einschätzungen zu unterschiedlichen Anlageklassen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:42 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Eine begehrte Trophäe
09:57 Logo WHS Marktausblick Börse mit Blick auf DAX, Dow, Bitcoin, Gold und Aktien heute um 10:30 Uhr
09:22 Marktüberblick: Asiatische Börsen mit Zoll-Sorgen unter Druck
08:00 Gold als Anlageoption im Jahr 2025
06:00 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2025 – 🔍 Finanzmärkte im Umbruch: Auswirkungen auf Anleihen, Aktien & Edelmetalle | BX TV
29.03.25 Navigating Nikkei 225: Markets in Motion
28.03.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
27.03.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
25.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Straumann, Swiss Re
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’149.87 19.29 SS4MTU
Short 13’471.96 12.89 BDKS2U
Short 13’893.79 8.99 NTUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’634.00 31.03.2025 15:33:34
Long 12’200.00 19.37
Long 11’940.00 13.86
Long 11’320.00 8.91
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverkäufe bei Tesla durch Insider - Ein mögliches Warnsignal?
ABB-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Auf diese Schweizer Aktien setzt die UBS
Zollsorgen belasten: SMI und DAX sehr schwach -- Wall Street startet leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich unter Druck - Nikkei tiefrot
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Aktien-Crash? HSBC warnt vor Einbruch um 50 Prozent
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: HENSOLDT stärkt Partnerschaft mit tschechischem Militär
Zoll-Drohung von Trump: Halbleiteraktien wie SK hynix, Samsung, Infineon, AIXTRON mit deutlichen Kursverlusten

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}