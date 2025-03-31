|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
31.03.2025 15:46:10
FirstFarms A/S adjusts the expectation for the year downwards due to Foot and Mouth Disease in Slovakia
The Slovak authorities have yesterday 30 March 2025 confirmed an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in a livestock of 3,487 animals on FirstFarms’ farm in Plavecký Stvrtok, Slovakia.
Due to the outbreak at the Cattle farm, FirstFarms adjusts downwards the announced expectations for 2025 with 45 mDKK to an EBITDA in the level of 70-110 mDKK and an EBIT of 0-40 mDKK.
The downward adjustment does not take into account any regional, national or EU support schemes in connection with FMD.
|Announced expectations 2025
|EBITDA
|EBIT
|31 March 2025 (company announcement no. 17)
|70-110 mDK
|0-40 mDKK
|13 March 2025 (company announcement no. 11)
|115-155 mDKK
|45-85 mDK
Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S
For further information
Contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 30 34 90 76.
About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.
Attachment
