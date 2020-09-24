FirstEnergy Receives Industry Recognition from Edison Electric Institute for Outstanding Service to Major Customers

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has earned recognition from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for excellence in providing superior service to multisite National Account customers, such as big-box retailers and major restaurant chains.

The award, announced September 9, is based on votes cast by large national customers representing a wide variety of industries, including national brands such as Costco, The Home Depot, Marriott Hotels, Microsoft, Staples, Target, TJX Companies, and Walmart.

"We offer our national account customers a 'one-stop shop' for quick and efficient support with energy efficiency education, power quality inquiries, billing or metering questions," said Samuel Belcher, senior vice president of FirstEnergy and president of FirstEnergy Utilities. "This represents the fifth time FirstEnergy has been honored by EEI for the service we provide our key national accounts, and it is rewarding to know our strong efforts continue to be recognized by customers and the utility industry alike."

FirstEnergy serves more than 200 national brands including retailers, restaurants and other industries, representing tens of thousands of electric meters in the company's six-state footprint.

The awards for Outstanding National Key Account Customer Service were established by EEI's Customer Advisory Group, composed of national chain customers who provide feedback, guidance and support to EEI's National Key Accounts program. The customer-oriented program allows multisite customers and electric company account representatives to develop efficient energy management strategies that can be integrated into facilities nationwide.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Members provide electricity for 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition, EEI has more than 60 international electric companies as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

