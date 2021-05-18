SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’235 -0.3%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0967 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’366 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8966 -0.7%  Öl 68.8 -1.2% 

18.05.2021 21:15:00

First Token Launches on Julpad on May 19 with African Crypto Exchange, Quidax

LEKKI, Nigeria, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency exchange Quidax has announced that it will be launching its ecosystem token, QDX, on JulSwap's launchpad Julpad on May 19, 2021, at 10 am (UTC) QDX will be the first exchange token to launch on Julpad.

The exchange had recently revealed that it was evolving from its African-focused strategy towards a global strategy that will position it to become the global home of BEP20 tokens. Quidax also announced a partnership with JulSwap, one of the biggest decentralized exchanges (DEX) in the Binance Smart Chain Ecosystem.

Quidax revealed on Twitter that the QDX private sale had sold out within 10 minutes. According to Quidax CEO Buchi Okoro, the speed of the private sale showed how enthusiastic the community is towards QDX. "The record sale of the private allocation shows the enthusiasm towards QDX and our transition towards becoming the home of BEP20 tokens," he added. The private sale was the first phase of the token launch, with 3% of the total QDX supply made available to strategic partners and early community members.

Quidax has also partnered with leading blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis to provide transparency and reduce fraud cases within its ecosystem. Chainalysis has a track record of helping cryptocurrency platforms assess risk, safeguard against illicit transactions, and protect their reputations with superior Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions. Quidax will be able to leverage Chainalysis solutions to optimize its platform.

Last week the African founded startup shared that it had done over 3.2 billion dollars worth of transactions since launch and have grown their customer base from 50 customers in 2018 to over 400,000 customers across 72 countries today.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12870033

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-token-launches-on-julpad-on-may-19-with-african-crypto-exchange-quidax-301294249.html

SOURCE Quidax

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:17 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Inflationsängste und Zinsfantasie - bleibt Gold gefragt?
16:05 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:59 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
11:41 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
09:20 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
08:09 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausverkauf am Kryptomarkt - Bitcoin fällt auf Dreimonatstief
Meinungen gehen auseinander: Bitcoin eine Blase - oder weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial?
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt
Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün
Evolva-Aktie steigt: Evolva sichert sich weiteres Kapital
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
Trotz jüngstem Abwärtstrend: Tesla-Aktie könnte Fahrt in Richtung 1'000 US-Dollar aufnehmen
Addex-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Addex meldet positive Daten für Wirkstoff Dipraglurant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit