"First time in Japan" Introducing the latest anti-viral technology ViralOff®︎ to 5 types of office chairs

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itoki co., Ltd. (Headquarter: Chuo-ku, Tokyo CEO: Yoshiro Hirai) will release five new office chairs with ViralOff®︎, the latest anti-viral treatment technology from Polygiene AB. (Headquarter: Malmo, Sweden CEO: Ulrika Björk), from December 2020.

"Our longtime partner Itoki pioneered the office furniture segment when they started using our Stays Fresh solution a number of years ago. And they are now taking the next step by being the first in the world using Polygiene ViralOff in a number of their office chairs, a logic step for this innovative brand. We are convinced that this kind of office products will have a central role when offices and other workplaces are being re-opened again post-Corona", says Peter Sjösten, VP Commercial Operations APAC Polygiene.

As measures to prevent infections in the office have become an urgent issue, they have been publishing the Post Corona Workplace Guide Book Vol. 1, which describes the rules of work and the creation of a safe working environment to ensure that growth is not halted. Itoki has been developing products and creating spaces that meet the standards for a workplace.

They have added a new line of five office chairs to its lineup of fabrics treated with the latest anti-viral treatment technology ViralOff® by Polygiene. This is the first time in the world that ViralOff® is used in furniture.

About ViralOff:

ViralOff treatment is a silver ion-based treatment that reduces specific viruses on textiles by 99% within two hours. The ViralOff treatment helps to reduce the risk of textile-borne infections. This process only inhibits the virus in the fabric but does not protect against infection or disease. (Test method: ISO 18184:2019 (SARS-CoV-2, H3N2, H1N1))

How it's tested:

The antiviral test (ISO 18184:2019) confirms the degree to which the infectious titer (the number of cytotoxic virus particles) of the virus on textiles is reduced. Samples inoculated with the virus solution (processed antiviral products and standard cloths) are allowed to stand at 25°C for 2 hours before comparing the degree of virus reduction.

About ITOKI's office related business:

Itoki Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890. Our mission statement is "Designing the work of tomorrow". We support the creation of various spaces, environments, and places with a wide range of products including office furniture, logistics equipment, ICT, audio-visual equipment, and building materials and interior equipment. In October 2018, we opened our new headquarters office, "ITOKI TOKYO XORK," in order to transform our own "work" and create new value. With the keywords such as "freedom" and "autonomy" in mind, the company is challenging itself to create a new way of working that maximizes each individual's discretion in how they work and designs their own work style in an autonomous manner.

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com. Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

