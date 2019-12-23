First Thai Truck Manufacturer Steelmer Qualifies for SSAB's Hardox(R) In My Body Program

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global steel producer SSAB is pleased to announce that Thai truck and tipper body manufacturer Steelmer Company Ltd. has qualified for membership in the Hardox® In My Body program. Steelmer designs, fabricates and assembles tipper and dump truck bodies, hook lift containers, water and vacuum tanks, and waste compactors.

Headquartered in Rayong, on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, Steelmer has been in business for more than 20 years and is one of the leading manufacturers on the Thai market. The company produces roughly 250 units each year for some of the biggest names in heavy equipment including Volvo, Nissan and Man. It sells its products on both the domestic and the international market.

Steelmer holds ISO 9001 certification and has a full quality control system in place to ensure that it meets the highest quality standards prior to release and delivery to customers.

In its continued commitment to quality, Steelmer applied for its tippers and containers to be certified as Hardox® In My Body.

Certified Hardox In My Body products are a sign of quality and trust

The program is strictly limited to companies with a proven track record of excellence in fabrication that have shown that their production process, welding quality and design meet SSAB's defined standards. Each logo comes with a unique ID that is traceable and identifies the origin and material used. Customers will be able to know that the product is made from genuine Hardox® wear plate and not from an inferior imitation. In addition, all tippers and containers bearing this logo serve as proof that the equipment delivers unsurpassed wear resistance and impact strength.

The benefits of Hardox in equipment by Steelmer

The combination of hardness and through-toughness is what makes Hardox® outstanding. For about five years now, Steelmer has been using Hardox® steel in its tippers, trucks and other equipment, including cement plant ducting that uses Hardox® 500. The company is currently working on production of a solid-waste container bin made of Hardox® 450.

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

