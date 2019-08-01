|
01.08.2019 19:45:00
First Stop Health Educates Brokers, Employers Ahead of Renewal Season With High-Value Telemedicine Strategy
CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Stop Health is helping guide employers and brokers this renewal season by offering insights on delivering impactful telemedicine solutions during an upcoming webinar: Good News for Renewal & Strategy Meetings with Telemedicine. The free webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 14.
According to a recent First Stop Health survey, 91% of employers with 500 or more employees have or will offer telemedicine in the next 12 months. The survey also indicated that only one in five employers, however, are able to measure any ROI with their existing telemedicine plan.
That's because most telemedicine solutions only see 1-10% utilization. Telemedicine only works when employees choose to use it instead of more expensive options, such as urgent care or the emergency room.
"Most employers simply check the box with telemedicine and offer it without knowing what they will get from it," said David Guttman, president of First Stop Health. "Our webinar will demonstrate how to get measurable, impactful value with telemedicine that pays for itself, while providing positive, engaging healthcare experiences for employees."
To learn more about First Stop Health's Telemedicine, sign up for the free webinar.
Good News for Renewal & Strategy Meetings with Telemedicine
Wednesday, August 14
Noon EST | 9 a.m. PST
About First Stop Health
First Stop Health is a virtual care company that provides Telemedicine, Care Navigation and Enhanced EAP Counseling to employers nationwide with a high-value, high-utilization benefit solution for their employees and family members. Our members have access to U.S.-based, board-certified doctors and other healthcare professionals via phone and video. We are the First Stop for HealthSM for our members, who receive convenient healthcare advice, diagnosis and treatment, typically at no cost to them and at a substantial savings to their employer. Connect with First Stop Health on the Web, LinkedIn, Owler, Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health
888-691-7867 x-410 | nseverino@fshealth.com
