01.08.2019 19:45:00

First Stop Health Educates Brokers, Employers Ahead of Renewal Season With High-Value Telemedicine Strategy

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Stop Health is helping guide employers and brokers this renewal season by offering insights on delivering impactful telemedicine solutions during an upcoming webinar: Good News for Renewal & Strategy Meetings with Telemedicine. The free webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 14. 

According to a recent First Stop Health survey, 91% of employers with 500 or more employees have or will offer telemedicine in the next 12 months. The survey also indicated that only one in five employers, however, are able to measure any ROI with their existing telemedicine plan. 

That's because most telemedicine solutions only see 1-10% utilization. Telemedicine only works when employees choose to use it instead of more expensive options, such as urgent care or the emergency room. 

"Most employers simply check the box with telemedicine and offer it without knowing what they will get from it," said David Guttman, president of First Stop Health. "Our webinar will demonstrate how to get measurable, impactful value with telemedicine that pays for itself, while providing positive, engaging healthcare experiences for employees."

To learn more about First Stop Health's Telemedicine, sign up for the free webinar.

Good News for Renewal & Strategy Meetings with Telemedicine

Wednesday, August 14

Noon EST | 9 a.m. PST

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health is a virtual care company that provides Telemedicine, Care Navigation and Enhanced EAP Counseling to employers nationwide with a high-value, high-utilization benefit solution for their employees and family members. Our members have access to U.S.-based, board-certified doctors and other healthcare professionals via phone and video. We are the First Stop for HealthSM for our members, who receive convenient healthcare advice, diagnosis and treatment, typically at no cost to them and at a substantial savings to their employer. Connect with First Stop Health on the Web, LinkedIn, Owler, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact

Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health

888-691-7867 x-410 | nseverino@fshealth.com 

Related Images

logo.png
Logo

Related Links

Webinar

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-stop-health-educates-brokers-employers-ahead-of-renewal-season-with-high-value-telemedicine-strategy-300895187.html

SOURCE First Stop Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:03
Fed-Zinsentscheidung setzt Gold unter Druck
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig
Juli 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausierte der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX legte letztlich etwas zu. Die Wall Street stabilisiert sich vom Vortag. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB