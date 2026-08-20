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20.08.2026 18:44:36
First Resource Bancorp Names Kristofer Paul CFO, Wayne McKillop CLO
(RTTNews) - First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (FRSB.OB) on Thursday announced management changes, appointing Kristofer A. Paul as executive vice president and chief financial officer and Wayne M. McKillop as executive vice president and chief lending officer.
Paul, with more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance and executive leadership, will oversee the bank's financial strategy, reporting, budgeting and capital management.
McKillop brings more than two decades of commercial banking and lending experience, specializing in commercial and industrial lending, portfolio management, credit risk oversight and business development. He will lead the bank's lending platform and support clients' financing needs.
On the OTC Markets, shares of First Resource Bancorp are currently trading 0.00 percent at $25.50.
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