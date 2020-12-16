First Rate Selects FinMason to Deliver Third-Party ESG Data

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that it has been selected by First Rate, a leading provider of financial service solutions to the wealth management industry, to deliver ESG data from OWL Analytics via the FinRiver API. OWL Analytics, an alternative data company that focuses on environmental, social, and governance ESG research, became a FinMason data-redistribution partner back in June.

"We're excited to be bringing ESG data to our users, enabling them to paint a more holistic picture of their clients' financial situations and options," said Bo McWilliams, Chief Technology Officer of First Rate. "FinMason's state-of-the-art APIs allows us to integrate and deliver OWL's proprietary ESG rankings with minimal effort, reducing cost and accelerating time to market."

"We think this is a wonderful opportunity to help First Rate provide their customers with powerful tools to analyze the ESG characteristics of portfolios and investments," said Benjamin Webster, CEO of OWL Analytics. "Efficient, integrated ESG portfolio reporting just hasn't existed in the wealth technology space. By being a first-mover to provide ESG analytics seamlessly in their technology, First Rate further cements themselves as an industry innovator

FinMason's data redistribution service lets fintech and wealthtech firms access data feeds from partnered third-party providers via FinMason's best-in-breed API. The service gives providers an additional channel for delivering their data that is flexible and can be easily integrated by interested firms. The list of partnered redistribution firms is constantly growing to help firms connect with the data partners best-suited to meet their preferences and needs.

"First Rate has a long track record of being tech-forward, capitalizing on the latest tech to best serve their clients," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "I'm looking forward to the innovative ways they'll leverage ESG and other newly-accessible data providers to put their clients on a path to success."

This partnership closely follows the announcement that BodesWell.io, a graduate of FinMason's FinSpring accelerator program, officially partnered with FinMason.

ABOUT FINMASON

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

ABOUT FIRST RATE

First Rate exists to help wealth management companies grow and thrive as stewards of their clients' investments. Our reporting solutions help financial firms create absolute transparency while empowering investors to simplify and better understand their financial world. For more information, please visit www.FirstRate.com.

ABOUT OWL ANALYTICS

OWL Analytics is data and indexing company that offers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and socially responsible investing (SRI) data on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Founded in 2012, our clients are some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and indexing companies in the world, representing over $2 trillion in assets under management and advisement. For more information, visit www.owlanalytics.net.

