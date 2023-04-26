Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bilia Ab Registered a Aktie
26.04.2023 08:00:00

First quarter 2023

Bilia Ab Registered a
123.60 SEK 0.00%
Result on par with previous year considering divested operations

First quarter 2023
• Net turnover amounted to SEK 9,871 M (8,684),an increase of 14 per cent.
• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 431 M (500).
• Norway reported lower operational earnings while Sweden and Western Europe reported higher operational earnings compared to the previous year. Adjusted for divested operations, the Group's result was on par with the previous year.
• Operating profit amounted to SEK 380 M (684). The previous year's operating profit included a profit from sale of operations of SEK 222 M.
• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 251 M (549), the previous year's net profit included a profit from sale of operations of SEK 222 M. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.73 (6.25).
• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK –492 M (348).

Gothenburg, April 26, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 26 2023, at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, ORA, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

 

Attachment


