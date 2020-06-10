10.06.2020 17:21:00

First-of-its-Kind Dashboard Tool Highlights Benefits of Federal Highway Investment

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- States leveraged $31 billion in federal funds to advance $66.5 billion in highway improvements during fiscal year (FY) 2018, according to an interactive tool that for the first time provides the American public and elected officials a clear look at how and where each state invests its transportation tax dollars.

Obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) analysis of Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) data displays information on more than 24,000 projects that moved forward in FY 2018.

"This dashboard helps shift the conversation about federal highway investments from apportionment tables and obligation charts to specific outcomes and benefits," ARTBA President Dave Bauer says.  "Such transparency and accountability will help the American people better understand the value they are getting from infrastructure investments." 

Nationally, nearly half of the projects—45 percent—were for repair or reconstruction work on existing highways in FY 2018, according to "ARTBA's Highway Dashboard: A 50-State Guide to the Benefits of Federal Investment."  Adding capacity (22 percent of funds), planning, design and construction engineering (14 percent), new construction (4 percent), planning, environmental, research and administration (2 percent), bike and pedestrian facilities (2 percent), debt service (2 percent) and utilities (1 percent), are among the other featured categories.

The dashboard allows users to visualize how each state deployed federal funds in a given year and features the top projects dating back to 1950.

The ARTBA Highway Dashboard was compiled by the association's chief economist, Dr. Alison Premo Black.  The data is submitted by states as part of FHWA's Fiscal Management Information System (FMIS).  

Established in 1902 and with more than 8,000 public and private sector members, the Washington, D.C.-based ARTBA advocates for strong investment in transportation infrastructure to meet the public and business community demand for safe and efficient travel.

Learn more: artbahighwaydashboard.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-of-its-kind-dashboard-tool-highlights-benefits-of-federal-highway-investment-301073798.html

SOURCE American Road & Transportation Builders Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 474.30
1.15 %
Givaudan 3’372.00
1.02 %
Sika 174.00
0.99 %
Swisscom 508.60
0.47 %
Nestle 105.84
0.46 %
Swiss Life Hldg 367.60
-1.08 %
CieFinRichemont 64.26
-1.08 %
LafargeHolcim 42.39
-1.10 %
The Swatch Grp 199.80
-1.62 %
Adecco Group 47.44
-2.53 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:49
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:14
SMI gegen den Trend fester
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08.06.20
Data Anomalies
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:10
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Wieso der US-Dollar zum Franken auf den tiefsten Stand seit März fällt
Trump kritisiert Börsenlegende Warren Buffett: Airline-Verkäufe waren ein Fehler
Finma untersucht weiteren Geldwäschereifall bei Julius Bär - Aktie gibt ab
Vor Fed-Entscheidung: Dow fällt zurück -- SMI orientierungslos -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
CS-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Gewinnmitnahmen belasten die Aktienkurse der Finanzwerte
Zurich-Aktie fällt zurück: Zurich platziert nachrangige Anleihe im Umfang von 750 Millionen Euro
David Einhorn: So sieht das Portfolio des Hedgefonds-Managers im ersten Quartal 2020 aus
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Dufry vereinfacht Organisationsstruktur und verkleinert Geschäftsleitung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Entscheidung: Dow fällt zurück -- SMI orientierungslos -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der DAX dreht in die Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch wenig verändert. An der Wall Street sind die Tendenzen unstimmig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB