First Nine Months 2021 results: SCOR records a net income of EUR 339 million, demonstrating its shock-absorbing capacity, and launches a EUR 200 million share buy-back program

Press Release

October 27, 2021 - N° 26

First Nine Months 202 1 results

SCOR records a net income of EUR 339 million,

demonstrating its shock-absorbing capacity,

and launches a EUR 200 million share buy-back program

SCOR SE’s Board of Directors met on October 26, 2021, under the chairmanship of Denis Kessler, to approve the Group’s Q3 2021 financial statements.

The key highlights are:

Strong earnings capacity in a volatile environment

Overall, SCOR records a net income of EUR 339 million in the first nine months of 2021 and delivers an estimated solvency of 225%4.

In the first nine months of 2021, SCOR’s results were heavily impacted by a series of large

natural catastrophes. The total cost of natural catastrophes stands at EUR 708 million (net of retrocession and before tax), in particular driven by European floods and Hurricane Ida in the third quarter of 2021. Those two events had a total impact of EUR 343 million (net of retrocession and before tax). In the first nine months of 2021, Covid-19 claims continued to be manageable, standing on the Life side at EUR 299 million5 6 (net of retrocession and before tax), of which EUR 241 million (net of retrocession and before tax) comes from the U.S. mortality portfolio, and increasing by EUR 75 million (net of retrocession and before tax) in the third quarter of 2021. On the P&C side, Covid-19 claims have been stable since June 30, 2021 standing at a total of EUR 109 million in the first nine months of 2021 (net of retrocession and before tax). In addition, SCOR benefited from a positive one-off revaluation impact of EUR 64 million related to the IPO of Doma Holdings7, demonstrating the Group’s successful investment strategy in new ventures focusing on Insurtech-driven underwriting companies.

Gross written premiums of EUR 13,047 million in the first nine months of 2021 are up 10.1% at constant exchange rates compared with the first nine months of 2020 (up 6.2% at current exchange rates).

of EUR 13,047 million in the first nine months of 2021 are up 10.1% at constant exchange rates compared with the first nine months of 2020 (up 6.2% at current exchange rates). SCOR Global P&C gross written premiums are up 16.7% at constant exchange rates compared with the first nine months of 2020 (up 12.1% at current exchange rates), benefiting from a strong market environment both in reinsurance and insurance markets. The net combined ratio for the first nine months stands at 102.7%, including 14.8% of natural catastrophes and 2.3% of Covid-19 related claims.

gross written premiums are up 16.7% at constant exchange rates compared with the first nine months of 2020 (up 12.1% at current exchange rates), benefiting from a strong market environment both in reinsurance and insurance markets. The net combined ratio for the first nine months stands at 102.7%, including 14.8% of natural catastrophes and 2.3% of Covid-19 related claims. SCOR Global Life gross written premiums are up 5.0% at constant exchange rates compared with the first nine months of 2020 (up 1.7% at current exchange rates). Over the period, SCOR Global Life delivers a technical margin of 11.3%, driven by the recent Life in-force transaction.

gross written premiums are up 5.0% at constant exchange rates compared with the first nine months of 2020 (up 1.7% at current exchange rates). Over the period, SCOR Global Life delivers a technical margin of 11.3%, driven by the recent Life in-force transaction. SCOR Global Investments delivers a return on invested assets of 2.3% 8 in the first nine months of 2021.

delivers a return on invested assets of 2.3% in the first nine months of 2021. The Group cost ratio , which stands at 4.3% of gross written premiums in the first nine months of 2021, is more favorable than the "Quantum Leap” assumption of ~5.0%.

, which stands at 4.3% of gross written premiums in the first nine months of 2021, is more favorable than the "Quantum Leap” assumption of ~5.0%. The Group net income stands at EUR 339 million in the first nine months of 2021. The annualized return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.3%, 683 bps above the risk-free rate 9 .

stands at EUR 339 million in the first nine months of 2021. The annualized (ROE) stands at 7.3%, 683 bps above the risk-free rate . The Group generates high operating cash flows of EUR 2,018 million in the first nine months of 2021 of which EUR 860 million relate to the recent Life in-force transaction. The Group’s total liquidity is very strong, standing at EUR 3.3 billion as of September 30, 2021.

The Group s hareholders’ equity stands at EUR 6,315 million 10 as of September 30, 2021. This results in a book value per share of EUR 34.13, compared to EUR 33.01 as of December 31, 2020.

stands at EUR 6,315 million as of September 30, 2021. This results in a book value per share of EUR 34.13, compared to EUR 33.01 as of December 31, 2020. The Group f inancial leverage stands at 28.0% as of September 30, 2021, down 0.5% points compared to December 31, 2020.

stands at 28.0% as of September 30, 2021, down 0.5% points compared to December 31, 2020. The Group solvency ratio is estimated at 225%11 on September 30, 2021, above the optimal solvency range of 185% - 220% as defined in the "Quantum Leap” strategic plan.

A EUR 200 million share buy-back program starting October 28, 2021, and finalized at the latest by March 2022

A share buyback is an accretive way to deploy capital and deliver further value to SCOR’s shareholders.

The recent Life retrocession in-force transaction, which closed on the last day of the second quarter, unlocked significant value, generating USD 1 billion in cashflows while increasing the Group’s degrees of freedom for value-accretive capital management. As at the end of Q2 2021, SCOR’s estimated solvency position was extremely strong, as demonstrated by a solvency ratio of 245%, significantly above the upper end of its optimal solvency range of 185%-220%.

SCOR has assessed the various options to optimally deploy capital, to create long-term value for SCOR’s shareholders and revert to the upper end of the 185-220% optimal solvency range. As presented at the September 8th Investor Day, SCOR will continue to proactively deploy capital, to:

Seize profitable growth opportunities in the continuously hardening P&C market, and re-balance its exposure towards P&C business, while shifting its portfolio mix away from Natural Catastrophes business volatility, and leveraging retrocession to protect earnings; Actively pursue diversification of its investment portfolio into value-creation assets to target 10% exposure by the end of 2022, as well as by deploying its excess liquidity into corporate bond (the reinvestment of excess liquidity program is on track, and will be finalized by Q4 2021), and maintaining a largely matched duration as it has over the last few years.



Considering these capital allocation decisions for 2022 to pursue its profitable growth, the Group’s solvency ratio is estimated to be at 225%12 on September 30, 2021. The proposed revision of the Solvency II Framework presented by the European Commission on September 22, 2021 would further support the solvency of the Group in the mid-term.

In view of this capital position, noting that the U.S. hurricane season is coming to an end and that the regulatory constraints against capital distribution (dividends and share buy-backs) were lifted on October 1, 2021 by the ACPR (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution)13, SCOR launches a share buy-back program of EUR 200 million that will start on October 28, 2021, and will be fully executed in the market at the latest by the end of March 2022. Execution of the share buy-back will be subject to market conditions. This share buy-back program is expected to impact the Group’s solvency ratio by c. -4 ppts14, to 225%. SCOR intends to allocate the repurchased shares to cancellation.

SCOR’s dividend policy remains unchanged: SCOR continues to favor dividends as a way to remunerate its shareholders and pursues the attractive dividend policy that it has implemented over the past years.

The share buy-back will be conducted within the framework approved by the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2021. To carry out the program, SCOR may grant mandates to independent investment services providers.

SCOR takes proactive actions to improve its operational performance

SCOR is implementing actions to improve its operational performance:

At January renewal, the Group will seize profitable growth opportunities in the continuously hardening P&C market and re-balance its exposure towards P&C business.

The Group will reduce its exposure to Nat Cat by shifting its portfolio mix and leveraging retrocession to limit earnings volatility.

SCOR is focusing on technical profitability on each market, each line of business, each client, each contract, in order to remunerate allocated capital under "Quantum Leap” assumptions.

SCOR increases its risk appetite on the asset side through investment in value creation assets. Liquidity will be reduced from 16% at June 30, 2021, to 9% by year-end 2021.

SCOR is pursuing capital management actions to optimize its balance sheet.





SCOR is actively preparing the upcoming strategic plan

SCOR delivers on the "Quantum Leap” strategic plan, which runs until the end of 2022, and will present in Spring 2022 the orientations for the new strategic plan to start on January 1, 2023.

The Group has actively embarked on the preparation of its upcoming strategic plan, which builds on:

An exploration to deepen the franchise and create value for shareholders;

A detailed analysis of the performance of SCOR’s portfolios to optimize the value of its core business;

A review of SCOR’s operating model to take full advantage of a nimble and lean organization;

An analysis of the options available to enhance its financial and capital management.

The Group is nurturing its strong and disciplined underwriting ethos and will focus on Culture & People, Business Leadership, and Financial Performance to build a differentiated value proposition and deliver on its two targets: profitability and solvency.

Denis Kessler, Chairman of SCOR, comments: "Given the recent lift of the regulatory constraints against capital distribution, the Board of Directors has decided to launch a EUR 200 million share buy-back program, considering on the one hand the very strong solvency position of the Group after taking account of the level of capital required by the company to pursue its profitable growth in 2022, and on the other the high net asset value per share, which makes such an operation highly beneficial to SCOR shareholders. Furthermore, the Board has reaffirmed the attractive dividend policy actively pursued by the Group over the past few years.”

Laurent Rousseau, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "This is SCOR’s core mission as a Tier 1 reinsurer: to help its clients and partners be more resilient in a highly volatile environment. Thanks to the strict application of our strategic cornerstones, SCOR absorbs shocks and continues to manage growth, improve profitability and reduce earnings volatility. In this context, SCOR deploys its capital proactively to create long term value to its shareholders. The share buy-back program that we are announcing today is a demonstration of the confidence we have in our solvency position and our ability to continue to grow profitably. In the wake of its capital management actions, SCOR retains its robust capital shield in a market environment that remains volatile, and where financial strength is a key differentiator. SCOR is poised to reap the benefits of its strong franchise, and to seize the attractive long-term growth opportunities emerging from the rapidly changing risk environment.”

SCOR group nine months and Q3 2021 key financial details

YTD QTD In EUR millions

(at current exchange rates) Nine months 2021 Nine months 2020 Variation Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Variation Gross written premiums 13,047 12,283 +6.2% 4,606 4,088 +12.7% Group cost ratio 4.3% 4.4% -0.1 pts 4.0% 3.7% +0.3 pts Annualized ROE 7.3% 2.9% +4.4 pts -2.6% 7.1% -9.7 pts Net income* 339 135 +151.1% -41 109 -137.6% Shareholders’ equity** 6,315 6,249 +1.1% 6,315 6,249 +1.1%

* Consolidated net income, Group share.

** As of September 30.

SCOR Global P&C delivers strong growth, with profitability impacted by Nat Cat

In the first nine months of 2021, SCOR Global P&C delivers strong growth of 16.7% at constant exchange rates (12.1% at current exchange rates), with gross written premiums reaching EUR 6,012 million. The significant increase in gross written premiums follows successful 2021 renewals on Reinsurance and Specialty Insurance. The impact of the exchange rate reflects the weakening of the USD vs. the EUR15.

SCOR Global P&C key figures:

YTD QTD In EUR millions

(at current exchange rates) Nine months 2021 Nine months 2020 Variation Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Variation Gross written premiums 6,012 5,365 +12.1% 2,244 1,847 +21.5% Net combined ratio 102.7% 100.7% +2.0 pts 112.0% 97.5% +14.5 pts

SCOR Global P&C records a net combined ratio of 102.7% in the first nine months of 2021, including:

Nat cat ratio at 14.8%, mainly driven by a heavy cat load in Q1 2021 (12.6%) and Q3 2021 (24.3%). The main events in Q3 2021 are the European Floods (EUR 206 million net of retro) and Hurricane Ida in the U.S. (EUR 137 million net of retro);

A net attritional loss and commission ratio of 79.3%, excluding Covid-19 related claims, 3.5 points below the first nine months of 2020, benefiting from both underlying profitability improvements and lower man-made loss activity;

Covid-19 related claims of EUR 109 million 16 booked in H1 2021 with no change in Q3 2021 QTD;

booked in H1 2021 with no change in Q3 2021 QTD; Management expenses of 6.3%, with 2020 reflecting exceptional one-off benefits.

SCOR Global Life delivers a strong performance, driven by the recent Life in-force transaction

In the first nine months of 2021, SCOR Global Life’s gross written premiums stand at EUR 7,035 million, up 5.0% at constant exchange rates (up 1.7% at current exchange rates) compared to the first nine months of 2020. Gross written premium growth is driven by continued franchise development, as strong growth is recorded in all regions, particularly in Asia. The impact of the recent Life in-force retrocession transaction improves regional diversification, with share of net written premiums (NWP) attributable to the US business now standing at 41% for Q3 2021 YTD (compared to 47% for Q3 2020 YTD).

SCOR Global Life key figures:

YTD QTD In EUR millions

(at current exchange rates) Nine months 2021 Nine months 2020 Variation Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Variation Gross written premiums 7,035 6,918 +1.7% 2,362 2,241 +5.4% Life technical margin 11.3% 5.8% +5.5 pts 7.9% 6.7% +1.2 pts

In the first nine months of 2021, the net technical margin was increased by one-off impacts following the execution of the in-force transaction, more than offsetting the cost of Covid-19 claims.

The technical result stands at EUR 622 million including a day-1 impact of in-force retrocession transaction contracts of EUR 313 million17.

The total Covid-19 claims booked in the first nine months of 2021 stand at EUR 299 million18)19), of which:

EUR 241 million (net of retrocession, before tax) comes from the U.S. portfolio. This represents an increase of EUR 75 million (net of retrocession, before tax) compared to H1 2021, including EUR 21 million (net of retrocession, before tax) relating to reported deaths in prior quarters;

EUR 58 million20 (net of retrocession, before tax) from all other markets. This represents an increase of EUR 17 million (net of retrocession, before tax) compared to H1 2021.

The underlying business performance remains strong and, excluding Covid-19 claims and a one-off impact relating to the recent Life in-force transaction, the business is achieving the revised "Quantum Leap” assumption range for the technical margin of ~8.2% to 8.4%.

Based on the current Covid-19 outlook, the full year 2021 net technical margin (excluding the day-1 earnings impact of the recent in-force transaction) is expected to remain in the range of 5.5% to 6.0%.

SCOR Global Investments delivers a return on invested assets of 2.3%21 in the first nine months of 2021 and confirms the reinvestment of excess liquidity into corporate bonds by Q4 2021

Total investments reach EUR 30.3 billion, with total invested assets of EUR 22.0 billion and funds withheld22 of EUR 8.3 billion.

The reinvestment of excess liquidity into corporate bonds, including the EUR 860 million received from the recent Life in-force transaction started in July 2021:

Liquidity at 14% of invested assets (vs. 16% in Q2 2021);

Corporate bonds at 40% of invested assets (vs. 36% in Q2 2021);

Fixed income portfolio of very high quality, with an average rating of A+, and a duration at 3.0 years 23 ;

; Reinvestment of excess liquidity to be finalized by Q4 2021.

Additional investments into accretive value-creation assets are on track.

The investment portfolio remains highly liquid, with financial cash flows24 of EUR 10.4 billion expected over the next 24 months.

SCOR Global Investments key figures:

YTD QTD In EUR millions (at current exchange rates) Nine months 2021 Nine months 2020 Variation Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Variation Total investments 30,330 28,440 +6.6% 30,330 28,440 +6.6% of which total invested assets 22,000 20,414 +7.8% 22,000 20,414 +7.8% of which total funds withheld by cedants and other deposits 8,330 8,026 +3.8% 8,330 8,026 +3.8% Return on investments* 1.9% 2.2% -0.3 pts 1.6% 2.3% -0.7 pts Return on invested assets** 2.3%14) 2.6% -0.3 pts 1.9% 2.6% -0.7 pts

(*) Annualized, including interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds withheld).

(**) Annualized, excluding interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds withheld).

The investment income on invested assets stands at EUR 357 million in the first nine months of 2021, with realized gains of EUR 107 million, mainly coming from the fixed income portfolio in H1 2021, generating a return on invested assets of 2.3%25 in the first nine months of 2021. The income yield stands at 1.7% in the first nine months of 2021 and is driven by the low yield environment, with no material impairments, demonstrating the resilience and the quality of the invested assets portfolio.

The reinvestment yield stands at 1.7% at the end of the first nine months of 202126.

Under current market conditions, the return on invested assets expectation for FY 2021 is 2.0% - 2.3% and for FY 2022 from 1.8% to 2.3%.

APPENDIX

1 - P&L key figures Q3 2021 YTD and Q3 2021 standalone

YTD QTD In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Nine months 2021 Nine months 2020 Variation Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Variation Gross written premiums 13,047 12,283 +6.2% 4,606 4,088 +12.7% P&C gross written premiums 6,012 5,365 +12.1% 2,244 1,847 +21.5% Life gross written premiums 7,035 6,918 +1.7% 2,362 2,241 +5.4% Investment income 411 462 -11.0% 116 160 -27.5% Operating results 588 308 +90.9% -18 180 -110.0% Net income1 339 135 +151.1% -41 109 -137.6% Earnings per share (EUR) 1.82 0.73 +150.7% -0.22 0.59 -137.7% Operating cash flow 2,018 661 +205.3% 1,487 317 +369.0%

1: Consolidated net income, Group share.



2 - P&L key ratios 2021 YTD and Q3 2021 standalone

YTD QTD Nine months 2021 Nine months 2020 Variation Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Variation Return on investments 1 1.9% 2.2% -0.3 pts 1.6% 2.3% -0.7 pts Return on invested assets 1,2 2.3%27 2.6% -0.3 pts 1.9%16 2.6% -0.7 pts P&C net combined ratio 3 102.7% 100.7% +2.0 pts 112.0% 97.5% +14.5 pts Life technical margin 4 11.3% 5.8% +5.5 pts 7.9% 6.7% +1.2 pts Group cost ratio 5 4.3% 4.4% -0.1 pts 4.0% 3.7% +0.3 pts Return on equity (ROE) 7.3% 2.9% +4.4 pts -2.6% 7.1% -9.7 pts

1: Annualized; 2: Excluding funds withheld by cedants; 3: The net combined ratio is the sum of the total claims, the total commissions and the total P&C management expenses, divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global P&C; 4: The technical margin for SCOR Global Life is the technical result divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global Life; 5: The cost ratio is the total management expenses divided by the gross written premiums.





3 - Balance sheet key figures as on September 30, 2021 (in EUR millions, at current exchange rates)

As on

September 30, 2021 As on

December 31, 2020 Variation Total investments 1,2 30,330 28,611 +6.0% Technical reserves (gross) 33,795 30,501 +10.8% Shareholders’ equity 6,315 6,177 +2.2% Book value per share (EUR) 34.13 33.01 +3.4% Financial leverage ratio 28.0% 28.5% -0.5 pts Total liquidity3 3,292 1,989 +65.6%

1Total investment portfolio includes both invested assets and funds withheld by cedants and other deposits, accrued interest, cat bonds, mortality bonds and FX derivatives; 2 Excluding 3rd party net insurance business investments; 3 Includes cash and cash equivalents.

4 - "Quantum Leap” targets

Targets Profitability ROE > 800 bps above 5-year risk-free rate1 across the cycle Solvency Solvency ratio in the optimal 185% - 220% range

1 Based on a 5-year rolling average of 5-year risk-free rates.

5 - "Quantum Leap” assumptions

Assumptions P&C







Gross written premium growth ~4% to 8% annual growth Net combined ratio ~95% to 96% Value of New Business1 ~6% to 9% annual growth Life







Gross written premium growth ~3% to 6% annual growth Net technical margin ~7.2% to 7.4% Value of New Business1 ~6% to 9% annual growth Investments Annualized return on invested assets ~2.4% to 2.9%2 Group















Gross written premium growth ~4% to 7% annual growth Leverage ~25% Value of New Business1 ~6% to 9% annual growth Cost ratio ~5.0% Tax rate ~20% to 24%

Value of New Business after risk margin and tax Annualized ROIA on average over "Quantum Leap” under Summer 2019 economic and financial environment

Attachment