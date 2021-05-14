First National Financial Corporation Announces May Dividend Payment

|
TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.195833 per common share for the period May 1 to May 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021.
About First National Financial Corporation
First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $119 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.
