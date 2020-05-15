|
15.05.2020 23:00:00
First National Financial Corporation Announces May Dividend Payment
TORONTO, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN) today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.1625 per common share for the period May 1 to May 31, 2020. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.
About First National Financial Corporation
First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN, TSX: FN.PR.A, TSX: FN.PR.B) is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $113 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel. For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.
SOURCE First National Financial Corporation
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag doch noch auf grünes Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegte sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}