First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2019

At the Board of Directors Meeting held August 8, 2019, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2019.

