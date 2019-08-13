|
13.08.2019 02:01:00
First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2019
At the Board of Directors Meeting held August 8, 2019, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005640/en/