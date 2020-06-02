<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.06.2020 00:52:01

First License of More Sustainable Isononyl Alcohol Production Process to Be in China

MIDLAND, Mich., LONDON, and ZIBO CITY, China, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT) today announced China-based company, Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Company, Ltd. (SZSE: 002408, QXTD) has selected LP OxoSM Technology to produce isononyl alcohol (INA) at its new manufacturing facility.

"QXTD will be the first in the industry to take advantage of our process technology for more sustainable INA production,” said Donna Babcock, global business director for Industrial Solutions, a business segment of Dow. "This technology requires a smaller manufacturing footprint and less energy consumption compared to typical INA production processes, without a loss in efficiency and throughput.”

INA is often used to make plasticizers of Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP), Diisononyl Adipate (DINA), and Triisononyl Trimellitate (TINTM). Primarily used in the PVC industry, products made using INA can be found in automotive, wire, cable, and conducting applications, among others. Given the evolving health and environmental regulations associated with downstream applications, INA is well positioned to grow above industry average with its unique properties that meet these needs.

"We are happy to have been able to finalize our license agreement despite the impacts of COVID-19,” said Mr. Zhang Jin, Chairman of Cedar Holdings, the parent group of QXTD. "This licensed process will differentiate us in the industry as we are able to bring new INA volume online to enable downstream products with improved health and environmental profiles.”

"JM science is put to work every day to enhance lives, create a positive contribution to a cleaner and healthier world, and help keep our economy going. This will be our 56th license of LP OxoSM Technology in partnership with Dow, building on our current portfolio with our new INA process,” said John Gordon, Managing Director for Johnson Matthey. "We are committed to bringing value to QXTD and look forward to working with them through the design phase and commissioning of this innovative technology.”

The plant will be built at QXTD’s integrated petrochemical complex in Zibo City, China and produce 200,000 metric tons of annual capacity. The plant operation is expected to come online in 2023.

To date, the suite of LP OxoSM Technology has been licensed into a significant number of projects across 15 countries, representing a majority of the world's oxo alcohols capacity licensed over the past 45 years. Licensees are provided design and technical support at every step and performance warranties to ensure success. Learn more at www.dow.com.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers’ products. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today around 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us. For more information, visit www.matthey.com. Inspiring science, enhancing life.

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Company, Ltd. ("QXTD”)
QXTD was founded on January 4, 2002 and launched IPO in Shenzhen Stock Exchange, China on May 18, 2010. It has grown to the largest C4 deep processing base in China, and even in the world. In 2019, QXTD achieved a breakthrough revenue of over 30 billion RMB, ranked 302 in Fortune China Top 500 Corporate. QXTD has C4 deep processing for the main business with more than 20 kinds of products, including MEK of 260 kta (the world largest producer), butadiene, isobutylene, tert-butanol, MTBE, butadiene rubber, carboxylated styrene butadiene latex and so on. For more information, visit www.qxtdgf.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kayla Susko
+1 (989) 633-6436
ksusko@dow.com

Jennifer Rennick
+1 (732) 996-1666
jennifer.rennick@matthey.com

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Company, Ltd.
Investor Relations Tel: +86-533-7544231/7547782

SM Servicemark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Johnson Matthey PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Johnson Matthey PLCmehr Analysen

28.11.19 Johnson Matthey Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.06.20
A New Era of Efficiencies and Innovation?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Johnson Matthey PLC 24.88 -4.05% Johnson Matthey PLC

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Coty-Aktie springt 20% hoch: Coty-Aufsichtsratschef Peter Harf wird zugleich Vorstandsvorsitzender
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum geben die Ölpreise nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB