15.10.2019 20:30:00

First Internet Bank Expands SBA Team; Welcomes National Sales Manager

First Internet Bank announced today that Mark Gibson has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team as National Sales Manager. The move reflects First Internet Bank’s continued commitment to providing lending solutions for emerging small businesses.

"We’re excited to accelerate our SBA lending efforts and expand access to affordable loans serving entrepreneurs,” said David Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Internet Bank. "Mark is a proven sales and operations leader who has built high-performing teams originating over $200 million in a year.”

"I was drawn to SBA Lending early in my career because the program allows small business owners to secure financing necessary to fuel their growth,” Mr. Gibson said. "With our SBA Preferred Lender status and a team of talented, experienced SBA professionals, First Internet Bank is able to expedite the loan approval process and offer a level of responsiveness that allows entrepreneurs to compete and win in their markets.”

Mr. Gibson has more than 20 years’ experience in Small Business Lending, having most recently served as Managing Director, National Sales Manager for Ready Capital, where he built an origination team that was among the top 20 most active SBA lenders in FY 2018 and 2019. He previously held positions with US Bank, Washington Mutual, First Union and PNC Bank. He is an alumnus of the University of Louisville and received his MBA from Bellarmine University.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank (the "Bank”) opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2019, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

