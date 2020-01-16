First Internet Bank Adds to SBA Team; Welcomes New Senior Business Development Officer

First Internet Bank announced today that Greg Gala has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. The move further demonstrates First Internet Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing a complete range of financial solutions for emerging small businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005545/en/

Greg Gala, Vice President - Senior Business Development Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re excited to welcome Greg to our team as we continue to increase our SBA lending presence nationwide,” said Mark Gibson, National Sales Manager for SBA Lending at First Internet Bank. "Greg is a top performer who has proven to be a trusted advisor to his clients while managing all aspects of the lending process.”

Greg noted, "It can be challenging for small business owners to secure the financing they need to succeed. With our SBA Preferred Lender status and commitment to responding to our clients’ objectives, First Internet Bank can offer SBA loan programs with a faster, more streamlined loan approval process. I look forward to being part of a dedicated and talented team, focused on helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses.”

Mr. Gala brings to First Internet Bank expertise in commercial real estate purchase and construction as well as debt restructuring, partner buyouts, change of ownership, equipment financing and franchise financing. His ability to manage and evaluate transactions while overseeing the loan process from start to finish will benefit referral clients, including commercial brokers, bankers and business owners.

Greg has previous experience not only as a lender but also as an entrepreneur, building and running a small business. He is an alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005545/en/