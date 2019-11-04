First-in-the-World Award-Winning BamcoFlor® Revolutionary Bamboo Charcoal Flooring for Sustainable Living

NEW ORLEANS and METRO MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamco Pte Ltd announces its latest award as an Honouree at the Brands For Good 2019 under 'Environment – Sustainable Resource Use' Category for its revolutionary BamcoFlor® Bamboo Charcoal Flooring. Bamco will be exhibiting in New Orleans, USA at the upcoming 'Leaping Forward Together to USA' from 12 to 14 November 2019 to showcase the amazing BamcoFlor® Bamboo Charcoal Flooring (Booth 1120). Bamco experts will share greater insights with the media and visitors.

Patent-pending, First-in-the-World Bamboo Charcoal Flooring for Sustainable Living, it is innovative, most sustainable, eco-friendly, durable and reliable.Highly resilient and 100% recyclable, BamcoFlor® Bamboo Charcoal Flooring has purifying properties and suits all climates. All three layers of BamcoFlor® composite core are 100% waterproof, fused together using state-of-the-art heat compression technology to produce a child-safe, non-toxic flooring solution free from phthalates and formaldehyde.

Easy to maintain, BamcoFlor® is fire-resistant, scratch-resistant, chemical-resistant and slip-resistant and has under floor heating which is excellent for spaces with young children or senior citizens. BamcoFlor® Bamboo Charcoal Flooring comprises three distinct tiers: Diamond Shield, Design Tier and the core layer - Bamcore.

The Diamond Shield layer - a tough top layer that protects the Design Tier is constructed using a patented cutting-edge technology, creating first-in-the-world, extremely durable flooring and is able to withstand rigorous use.

The Design Tier is the middle layer that reflects specific designs, colours and customised patterns with high aesthetic appeals of natural wood and stone texture for selection.

Using Bamco's unique formulation and proprietary manufacturing process, the key component of BamcoFlor® is the core layer Bamcore made of powderised bamboo charcoal. BamcoFlor®'s state-of-the-art VOCUUM Tech absorbs harmful formaldehyde from the surroundings, keeping the environment safe and non-toxic. 3 main products: BamcoFlor® (6mm), Bamco® Lite (4mm) and Bamco® Super Lite (4mm).

Its UniLink click-system is easy to install and requires less labour. It can be reused during renovation/moving. Anti-termites, free from toxins and zero radiation is emitted.

Sustainable Living – Living the Right Way

"With BamcoFlor® Bamboo Charcoal Flooring, it is possible to live modestly and being grounded in one's surrounding hassle-free, to ensure our living spaces are eco-friendly, sustainable, non-toxic and healthy for our mind and body," says Charles Lim, Co-founder of Bamco Pte Ltd.

Bamco received the Singapore Green Building Product certification for BamcoFlor® in January 2019. A proud innovation from Singapore and CE-certified, BamcoFlor® is long lasting and comes with 25 years warranty. 20 designs to choose from, BamcoFlor® is available for global distribution.

